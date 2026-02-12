The Princess of Wales is known for many things. Chief among them is her impeccable style. But the Princess is also a mom, and those skills have translated well into her royal duties. Princess Catherine has long had a signature move when interacting with youngsters—bending down their eye level to establish trust. In a recent outing, she again went into mom mode with the move, and the photos couldn't be sweeter.
Kensington Palace Shares Striking Photos of Kate Middleton in Full-On Mom Mode
Awwww
The royal mom paid a visit to Place2Be in London. The children's mental health charity runs programs in schools throughout the United Kingdom. During her visit, Princess Kate did what she does best: Rolled up her sleeves and sat down with the students, chatting with them as they completed art projects. To accompany the Instagram post later shared, the Princess added a personally signed message.
"This year’s Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging. It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most; love, care and time spent together. Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development," the caption read. "As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people. -C"
Meanwhile, Prince William is concluding a multi-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he has met with state leaders and visionaries in the environmental space, including desert farming and nature reserves. Prior to his visit, he and his father, King Charles, welcomed The Aga Khan to Kensington and Windsor Palaces, and the Prince and Princess met the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally. Sounds like the duo needs spring break as much as their kids do.