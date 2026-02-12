Kensington Palace Shares Striking Photos of Kate Middleton in Full-On Mom Mode

The royal mom paid a visit to Place2Be in London. The children's mental health charity runs programs in schools throughout the United Kingdom. During her visit, Princess Kate did what she does best: Rolled up her sleeves and sat down with the students, chatting with them as they completed art projects. To accompany the Instagram post later shared, the Princess added a personally signed message.

"This year’s Place2Be Children’s Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging. It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most; love, care and time spent together. Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development," the caption read. "As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people. -C"