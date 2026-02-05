Kensington & Buckingham Palaces Post Competing Photos Just Hours Apart—and I Noticed Something Super Striking

Earlier in the day, King Charles shared a very similar photo of his own photo from a private dinner. The monarch sported a black tuxedo with bright red lapels. The Aga Khan, standing next to His Majesty in Windsor Castle, opted for a bow tie. They each stood in the exact positions that William and the Aga Khan would later mimic.

"The King hosted a private dinner for His Highness the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle last night, to mark the first anniversary of His Highness’s Accession," the caption noted.

The Prince Rahim succeeds his father, Prince Karim al-Hussaini, who passed away at the age of 88 in February 2025. The Aga Khan is said to be a direct descendent of the prophet Muhammad, and funds philanthropic projects throughout Asia and Africa via the Aga Khan Development Network.