The British royal family has had a busy start to the year. King Charles is promoting his new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision. Prince William spent time with a BBC youth initiative focusing on art and environmental awareness. And now, father and son are welcoming the Aga Khan to London—dropping competing photos within hours of each other. The most striking part? The photos are basically copies of one another, with the British royal simply swapped out.
Kensington & Buckingham Palaces Post Competing Photos Just Hours Apart—and I Noticed Something Super Striking
Like father, like son.
Kensington Palace released a photo of the Prince of Wales standing next to Prince Rahim, the 50th Aga Khan. They wear coordinating navy suits and black shoes—they're even both sporting beards.
"A pleasure to welcome His Highness The Aga Khan to Kensington Palace this morning, spiritual leader of the Shia Nizari Ismaili Muslims," the caption read.
Earlier in the day, King Charles shared a very similar photo of his own photo from a private dinner. The monarch sported a black tuxedo with bright red lapels. The Aga Khan, standing next to His Majesty in Windsor Castle, opted for a bow tie. They each stood in the exact positions that William and the Aga Khan would later mimic.
"The King hosted a private dinner for His Highness the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle last night, to mark the first anniversary of His Highness’s Accession," the caption noted.
The Prince Rahim succeeds his father, Prince Karim al-Hussaini, who passed away at the age of 88 in February 2025. The Aga Khan is said to be a direct descendent of the prophet Muhammad, and funds philanthropic projects throughout Asia and Africa via the Aga Khan Development Network.