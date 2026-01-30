I Was *Not* Expecting to See Prince Harry in His Dad's New Documentary

According to People, Prince Harry makes a flash cameo in King Charles's new Amazon Prime documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision. The duo are shown in what are presumably happier days, as a young Prince Harry fly fishes with his father. The publication reports that at the time, the monarch enjoyed fishing and exploring the land surrounding the River Dee, which runs near Balmoral.

Prince William also makes an appearance—two, to be exact—in the documentary. One clip is shown in the trailer, above. In the documentary, the second clip shows the heir, then in his 20s, tending cows near Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.