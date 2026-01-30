Prince Harry and King Charles have a well-documented riff ever since the former stepped back from royal life. They met last year for a private tea, in which leaked details revealed that the Duke had presented his father with a framed photograph—but no word of reconciliation. There was speculation as to whether or not the pair would reunite when Prince Harry returned to the UK to testify in a lawsuit this month. Sources concluded they would not. Amid this familial strife, imagine my shock to discover that the Prince made a sneaky appearance in his father's new documentary.
I Was *Not* Expecting to See Prince Harry in His Dad's New Documentary
Shook
According to People, Prince Harry makes a flash cameo in King Charles's new Amazon Prime documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision. The duo are shown in what are presumably happier days, as a young Prince Harry fly fishes with his father. The publication reports that at the time, the monarch enjoyed fishing and exploring the land surrounding the River Dee, which runs near Balmoral.
Prince William also makes an appearance—two, to be exact—in the documentary. One clip is shown in the trailer, above. In the documentary, the second clip shows the heir, then in his 20s, tending cows near Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
The documentary, made in partnership with Amazon Prime Video, launches on February 6. The news was announced the The King's Foundation's website, noting that the film would highlight "the urgent action needed to help protect our planet, as His Majesty reflects on his life’s work across nature, sustainability and the environment." The team filmed throughout 2025, starting at Dumfries House and spanning four continents where Harmony projects are taking place.
"We are so excited for the world to get their first glimpse of Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision," Kristina Murrin CBE, Chief Executive Officer at The King’s Foundation, wrote on the organization's website. "Viewers will have a front row seat to His Majesty’s commitment to protecting our environment and the challenges and triumphs of this personal journey."