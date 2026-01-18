Meghan Markle Could Be Back in the U.K. Very Soon (Here’s Why)

Meghan Markle has been keeping busy since settling back in California and “busy” might actually be an understatement. From launching new business ventures to producing multiple Netflix projects and even returning to acting, the Duchess of Sussex clearly has a lot on her plate. She’s also been traveling internationally, but there’s one destination that’s been noticeably missing from her itinerary: the U.K. That said, 2026 could be the year that finally changes.

According to People, Meghan, 44, may join her husband Prince Harry, 41, on British soil this summer. The Duke of Sussex is expected to be in Birmingham, England, later this year for the one-year-to-go celebrations ahead of the Invictus Games, which kick off this summer. And while nothing is officially confirmed yet, there’s a chance the As Ever founder could join him.