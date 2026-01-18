About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Meghan Markle Could Be Back in the U.K. Very Soon (Here’s Why)

Well, that wasn't on my 2026 Bingo card

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 18, 2026
3:00pm
Meghan Markle UK
Meghan Markle has been keeping busy since settling back in California and “busy” might actually be an understatement. From launching new business ventures to producing multiple Netflix projects and even returning to acting, the Duchess of Sussex clearly has a lot on her plate. She’s also been traveling internationally, but there’s one destination that’s been noticeably missing from her itinerary: the U.K. That said, 2026 could be the year that finally changes.

According to People, Meghan, 44, may join her husband Prince Harry, 41, on British soil this summer. The Duke of Sussex is expected to be in Birmingham, England, later this year for the one-year-to-go celebrations ahead of the Invictus Games, which kick off this summer. And while nothing is officially confirmed yet, there’s a chance the As Ever founder could join him.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
The biggest deciding factor? Security. People reports that Meghan’s potential return to the U.K. hinges on whether Prince Harry receives an upgrade to his security arrangements while in his home country. A review of those security measures is reportedly underway.

Historically, Meghan has been a constant presence at Invictus Games events. She’s joined Harry for most previous iterations of the Paralympic-style competition and has attended several high-profile countdown events.

While that decision may still be up in the air, Prince Harry already has more immediate plans to return to the U.K., and royal watchers are paying close attention. Per People, he’s expected to spend several days there later this month, sparking renewed speculation about whether he might reunite with King Charles.

Prince Harry King Charles
On January 19, the High Court will open a trial against Associated Newspapers. Prince Harry is one of several high-profile figures involved in the lawsuit, alongside Elton John, actress Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law’s ex-wife, Sadie Frost. The group is suing the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday for “alleged illegal information gathering.”

Is 2026 the year the Sussexes return to the U.K.? Only time will tell.

