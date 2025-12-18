Meghan Markle’s Netflix Christmas special is something we’re still referencing on repeat as the culmination of the holiday season nears, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already focused on their next major project with the TV streamer: A rom-com, produced by their company, Archewell Productions, and one that puts them behind the camera once again.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Next Netflix Project: A Steamy Rom-Com?
Swoon
Based on bestselling author Jasmine Guillory’s romance novel, The Wedding Date, it follows Alexa Monroe, who agrees to stand in as the fake girlfriend of Drew Nichols, a guy she meets after the pair get stuck in an elevator together and who happens to be attending his ex’s wedding the next day. But as it turns out, they have more fun than they expected at the nuptials and things get complicated...fast. Guillory penned the novel in 2018 and it received a great deal of praise for its delightful mix of “romance and raunch”. (Time also dubbed it one of the 50 best romance novels to read in 2024.)
That said, the Sussexes won’t be working solo as they work to bring this project to life. They’ve tapped Tracy Ryerson to help produce and Tracy Oliver, who is the writer behind films like Girls Trip, to adapt the script, according to Deadline.
This announcement comes on the heels of their new “first look” contract agreement with Netflix—a pivot from their multi-year deal with the streamer, that kicked off in 2020 and concluded earlier this year. It also follows a series of projects, produced by the pair, from With Love, Meghan and Heart of Invictus to Polo and Live to Lead.
Additionally, The Wedding Date isn’t the only rom-com Harry and Meghan are slated to produce in 2026—their upcoming slate also includes Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune, another bestselling book.
Pass the popcorn.