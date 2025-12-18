Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Next Netflix Project: A Steamy Rom-Com?

Based on bestselling author Jasmine Guillory’s romance novel, The Wedding Date, it follows Alexa Monroe, who agrees to stand in as the fake girlfriend of Drew Nichols, a guy she meets after the pair get stuck in an elevator together and who happens to be attending his ex’s wedding the next day. But as it turns out, they have more fun than they expected at the nuptials and things get complicated...fast. Guillory penned the novel in 2018 and it received a great deal of praise for its delightful mix of “romance and raunch”. (Time also dubbed it one of the 50 best romance novels to read in 2024.)

That said, the Sussexes won’t be working solo as they work to bring this project to life. They’ve tapped Tracy Ryerson to help produce and Tracy Oliver, who is the writer behind films like Girls Trip, to adapt the script, according to Deadline.