Meghan Markle Just Dropped the Trailer for Her Holiday Special & Prince Harry Makes a Sweet Surprise Cameo

'Tis the season

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 19, 2025
The holidays are officially in sight, which means cozy family time, festive decor, delicious food and, of course, our favorite seasonal films. And now Meghan Markle has given us another reason to get excited: she dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The special installment of her With Love, Meghan series invites viewers into Meghan’s Montecito, California home, where she shows how she makes the holiday season feel meaningful and memorable. From decking the halls to crafting gifts and preparing holiday feasts, Meghan also gives simple how-tos that viewers can try at home.

“I love the holiday season,” the Duchess of Sussex, 44, says in the trailer, which she shared on Instagram. "It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones."

Prince Harry makes a quick but sweet cameo, casually helping himself to a bowl in the kitchen before sharing a kiss with Meghan.

The Suits alum is also joined by a star-studded crew of friends and collaborators for the special, including tennis champ Naomi Osaka, Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, hospitality pro Will Guidara, philanthropist Kelly McKee Zajfen and her longtime friend and producer Lindsay Roth.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Meghan wrote, "Unwrap the magic and let the festivities begin when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix."

As for the future of the With Love, Meghan series, a third season is still up in the air. Speaking with Fortune magazine, Meghan hinted that a follow-up could look very different from the familiar eight-episode, 30-minute format fans know.

"Part of what we're testing out now is—it's amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes—but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes and where can I share that with you and how that continues to grow As Ever? So exploring all the options of what it could look like," she explained, leaving fans excited (and curious) about what’s next.

In the meantime, let the countdown to December 3 begin.

