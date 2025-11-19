Meghan Markle Just Dropped the Trailer for Her Holiday Special & Prince Harry Makes a Sweet Surprise Cameo

The holidays are officially in sight, which means cozy family time, festive decor, delicious food and, of course, our favorite seasonal films. And now Meghan Markle has given us another reason to get excited: she dropped the trailer for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The special installment of her With Love, Meghan series invites viewers into Meghan’s Montecito, California home, where she shows how she makes the holiday season feel meaningful and memorable. From decking the halls to crafting gifts and preparing holiday feasts, Meghan also gives simple how-tos that viewers can try at home.

“I love the holiday season,” the Duchess of Sussex, 44, says in the trailer, which she shared on Instagram. "It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones."