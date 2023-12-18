The 56 Best Family Christmas Movies to Watch with Your Kids This Holiday Season
‘Tis the season for cozying up with the kids, a big bowl of popcorn and a great family flick
It’s never too early to bust out the Christmas music in my opinion (I’ll never tire of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”), nor is it too soon to cozy up with a holiday drink and think about which one of the best family Christmas movies you should watch first this holiday season. And since there are so many—from classic Christmas movies to animated films—I put together a list of my favorites, including Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life andArthur Christmas, as well as a couple new family Christmas movies that might not be on your radar yet. For the movies I haven’t seen, I thoroughly read both the editor and parent reviews in order to provide key insight into the appropriateness of the content. Keep scrolling for 56 family-friendly Christmas movies, which are all streaming on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.
And if you need a movie guide for the month of December, check out the calendar below, made by PureWow Editors, which offers their favorite picks for what to watch every day until Christmas arrives.
Best Family Christmas Movies on Netflix/Disney+
- Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara
- Rating: PG
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 66% | IMDb 7.7/10
After 8-year-old Kevin acts out the night before a family vacation to Paris, his mother makes him sleep in the attic. When he’s accidentally left (you guessed it) home alone by his family the next day, he’s happy to have the house to himself. However, it’s not long before he must protect his family’s house from a pair of evil (and clumsy) burglars. My family has watched this one together countless times and it never gets old—namely because Macaulay Culkin’s character is so precocious and clever that my kids practically worship him.
- Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern
- Rating: PG
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Run time: 120 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 35% | IMDb 6.9/10
Set one year after Kevin McCallister was left home alone, he accidentally finds himself stranded in New York City—and the same burglars are still out to get him.
PureWow's Audience Development Strategist Nicole Frazzini says, "As someone who’s always been obsessed with New York at Christmas, Home Alone 2 is the perfect Christmas movie. It’s got all the best parts of the original—hilarious performances by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern plus unbelievable savviness from Kevin McCallister—but you get to add iconic scenes from ’90s NYC landmarks and an appearance from Tim Curry. How does it get better than that!?"
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel
- Rating: TV-14
- Director: James Gunn
- Run Time: 42 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 94% | IMDb 6.9/10
Calling all Marvel fans! If you enjoyed the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, then you'll love this holiday special featuring the team. The flick follows Mantis and Drax as they vow to make it an unforgettable Christmas for Quill.
Candelario says, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was a great goodbye to some of these characters. I'm a big Marvel fan and this ragtag team has always been my favorite. The trilogy was some of the best in MCU and this special is no different. Expect lots of hilarious jokes and random singing moments."
- Cast: Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney
- Rating: PG
- Director: Dan Mazer
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 15% | IMDb 3.6/10
The Home Alone remake follows a boy named Max, who’s forced to defend his home against an artifact-seeking couple. In her review, PureWow Executive Editor Alexia Dellner writes, "The moral of the story here is sweet and very neatly summed up at the end (“maybe home is just another word for family”), although attempts to diminish the importance of material goods doesn’t quite hold up as the family cheers when the house gets saved and also rushes to open their presents on Christmas morning." While the movie is a fun holiday watch, it might inspire families to create their own special traditions at home. Why not try some Christmas crafts to bring everyone together? From homemade ornaments to DIY stockings, crafting as a family is a great way to embrace the spirit of the season.
- Cast: Henry Lawfull, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman
- Rating: PG
- Director: Gil Kenan
- Run Time: 106 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 83% | IMDb 6.7/10
Based on the namesake book by Matt Haig, the movie reimagines the story of Father Christmas. The plot centers on Nikolas as he embarks on a thrilling adventure to find a magical town called Elfhelm. Fun fact: Three of the film's cast members appeared in the Harry Potter franchise: Maggie Smith played Minerva McGonagall, Jim Broadbent played Horace Slughorn and Toby Jones was the voice of Dobby. This is a family-friendly favorite that can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages, particularly those who can handle Harry Potter, since there is a bit of peril in the plot.
- Cast: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, Eric Lloyd
- Rating: PG
- Director: John Pasquin
- Run Time: 107 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 73% | IMDb 6.6/10
It’s Tim Allen at his finest. When he accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, he’s transported to the North Pole to assume the role before the following Christmas arrives, much to the delight of his son. Steer clear of this one if you have kids who are still true believers; beyond that, it’s a highly entertaining movie with a creative storyline and nothing objectionable other than a little bit of potty language.
- Cast: Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kerinan Shipka
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Luke Snellin
- Run Time: 93 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 85% | IMDb 5.9/10
Based on the young adult novel of the same name, a huge snowstorm hits a small Midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing a group of high school students closer than ever. It’s like The Breakfast Club at Christmas—a fast-paced rom-com with plenty of heart and just enough edginess to appeal to teenagers without offending parents.
- Cast: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, Alice Krige
- Rating: PG
- Director: Alex Zamm
- Run Time: 92 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 73% | IMDb 5.8/10
An aspiring journalist goes abroad and sneaks her way into a castle to get the inside scoop for a story on a prince who's poised to be king. And if you like it (as we know you will), the sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, is also available. Needless to say, this is a Disney-esque princess story that will make tween girls who are into that kind of thing swoon.
- Cast: Anna Kendrick, Shirley MacLaine, Bill Hader
- Rating: G
- Director: Marc Lawrence
- Run Time: 100 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 56% | IMDb 6.3/10
Santa's daughter must take over the family business when her father retires and her brother, who is supposed to inherit the Santa role, decides he doesn’t want the job. Who knew Santa had kids? Holiday-spirit messages reign supreme here and the comedy, while not the most original, is sure to appeal to grade-school audiences.
- Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar
- Rating: TV-G
- Director: Michael Rohl
- Run Time: 101 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 63% | IMDb 6.1/10
A Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they are practically identical. Naturally, they conduct a plan to trade places. Think of it like the Parent Trap, only with Vanessa Hudgens during Christmas. The movie’s whimsical charm, combined with its holiday setting, makes it ideal for savoring some warm, cozy holiday appetizers while enjoying the fun and heartwarming story. Fair warning: if you watch this with a tween girl, like I did, you will likely see it again and again, long after Christmas has come and gone.
- Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis
- Rating: PG
- Director: Clay Kaytis
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 67% | IMDb 7/10
This Netflix original ticks all the boxes of a Christmas classic: kids up to no good, the threat of a canceled Christmas and a boy who doesn’t believe in Santa. Parents should know that there’s a fair amount of peril and some edgy content here that makes it best-suited for tween and teen audiences. Those who enjoy an age-appropriate viewing of the film will be delighted to know there’s a sequel that’s just as action-packed and entertaining.
- Cast: Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, Danielle Winits
- Rating: TV-MA
- Director: Roberto Santucci
- Run Time: 101 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 81% | IMDb 6.7/10
If it were up to us, we’d love to celebrate Christmas every day of the year. However, for Jorge, a family man who was born on December 25, living (and reliving) the holiday is possibly the worst thing he can imagine. This Brazilian fantasy comedy is genuinely funny and families will enjoy watching Jorge’s personal growth as he evolves from a grumpy dad to a man who truly appreciates the value of spending time with family.
- Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose
- Rating: PG
- Director: David E. Talbert
- Run Time: 122 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 91% | IMDb 6.4/10
Sing and dance along to this fun musical, which tells the tale of a talented toymaker and his delightful granddaughter, who helps him find joy again after a heartbreaking betrayal. Families will fall in love with this modern Christmas film for its imaginative storyline, diverse representations and positive messages.
Animated Christmas Movies
- Cast: Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney, Keenan Wynn
- Rating: NR
- Director: Jules Bass
- Run Time: 51 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 93% | IMDb 7.7/10
Through the narration of a mailman, this film tells the story of how Santa Claus and several Claus-related Christmas traditions came to be. He tells the tale of a small baby named Kris who was left on the doorstep of the Kringle family (yes, those Kringles). When Kris grows up, he wants to deliver toys to the children of Sombertown, but is faced with obstacles that make the task (almost) impossible.
- Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey
- Rating: PG
- Director: Henry Selick
- Run Time: 66 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 95% | IMDb 7.9/10
Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, has become bored with the spooky holiday (we can’t relate). One day he stumbles into Christmas Town, and becomes so infatuated with the idea of Christmas that he decides to try and create his own version. I’m a huge fan of this offbeat holiday movie—it’s soundtrack in particular—and I’m not alone: “I am all for The Nightmare Before Christmas. My 7 year old is obsessed and has loved it since he was 5,” says Senior Director of Special Projects, Rachel Bowie, adding that “the songs were our entry point and help to temper anything fearful.”
- Cast: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, Jim Broadbent
- Rating: PG
- Director: Sarah Smith
- Run Time: 97 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 93% | IMDb 7.1/10
Ever wonder how Santa delivers presents to every single child in just one night? According to this film, he does so with a high-tech operation in the North Pole. Unfortunately, this year, Santa missed one child (yikes) and he enlists the help of his clumsy son Arthur to make things right. According to the reviews, this one is fast-paced and funny, but parents should be aware that there’s quite a bit of questioning whether Santa exists and the content is rather irreverent on the whole.
- Cast: Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire
- Rating: G
- Director: Brian Henson
- Run Time: 85 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 78% | IMDb 7.8/10
Another adaptation of A Christmas Carol, this time reimagined by a set of beloved characters—aka the Muppets. This feature-length film also includes original songs, so be prepared for them to be stuck in your (and your family’s) head all day.
- Cast: Raymond Briggs (voice)
- Rating: G
- Director: Dianne Jackson, Jimmy T. Murakami
- Run Time: 26 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 80% | IMDb 8.2/10
No, Frosty isn’t the only snowman in town. This gentle adventure tale is based on the book by Raymond Briggs, and follows a boy who builds a snowman—that comes to life—after the family pet passes away. This one has very little dialogue and a short running time (just 26 minutes), which makes it ideal to watch with the younger kiddies. Families with easily overstimulated kids will love the soothing pace, artistic animation and positive messages here.
- Cast: Ann Altieri, Chris Doran, Sally Dryer
- Rating: NR
- Director: Bill Melendez
- Run Time: 30 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 86% | IMDb 8.3/10
Teach your kids about the true meaning of Christmas with this animated classic that follows Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang who are upset by the commercialization of Christmas. Can they figure out a way to get to the holiday’s deeper meaning? (Spoiler: they do, and there are a lot of overtly religious references involved.)
- Cast: Shirley Booth, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, George S. Irving
- Rating: NR
- Directors: Arthur Rankin, Jr., Jules Bass
- Run Time: 60 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 90% | IMDb 7.7/10
In this holiday classic, a very grumpy (not to mention, tired) Kris Kringle thinks that kids have become too ungrateful and decides to take a year-long vacation from his official duties. Mrs. Claus and the elves do their best to try and change his mind, but there’s a possibility there may be no presents under the tree this year. This preschool-friendly cartoon is a blast from the past that will remind kids that the real spirit of Christmas is one of gratitude and generosity.
- Cast: Lucy O’Connell, Ruth Negga, Brendan Mullins
- Rating: TV-Y
- Director: Damien O'Connor
- Run Time: 30 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 71% | IMDb 7/10
I absolutely adore this Netflix animated feature—a sweet and tender Christmas tale about a young Irish girl who, in her innocence, decides to rob the cradle of her church’s nativity scene so she can take better care of Baby Jesus. Artistically done, heartwarming and clever—this short film will engage viewers of all ages and is worthy of repeat viewings. (Psst: after you’ve enjoyed this fan favorite, you can stream Angela's Christmas 2, which is also on Netflix.)
- Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad
- Rating: PG
- Director: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck
- Run Time: 102 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 89% | IMDb 7.4/10
Yes, we absolutely consider this a Christmas movie (even though we watch it all year round). The popular Disney flick follows Anna and her pals to save their home from the infinite winter caused by the queen, who just so happens to be her sister. Plus, there’s also a sequel you can watch right after, but the original has ‘white Christmas’ written all over it.
23. Klaus (2019)
- Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones
- Rating: PG
- Director: Sergio Pablos
- Run Time: 97 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 95% | IMDb 8.2/10
When postman Jesper is given an ultimatum to either start a post office in the Arctic Circle or be cut off from the family’s fortune, he’s ready to quit. However, after he meets teacher Alva, the duo soon forms an unlikely friendship with a mysterious carpenter who lives in a cabin full of handmade toys. Together, they bring the holiday spirit to a dreary town that needs it most. Families will love this film because it doesn’t spoil the magic of Santa and it’s full of positive messages about kindness and generosity. Still, it’s a surprisingly violent origin story with some pretty dark scenes, so keep that in mind if you’re watching with little ones.
- Cast: Boris Karloff (voice)
- Rating: G
- Director: Chuck Jones
- Run Time: 26 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 100% | IMDb 8.3/10
We all know the story, but there’s nothing quite like this original animated movie which everyone, no matter what age or generation, needs to see. I might be a little weird, but I will happily watch this movie at any time of year and Thurl Ravenscroft’s rendition of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” gets played on loop in my household during the holiday season.
- Cast: Burl Ives, Billie Mae Richards, Stan Francis, Janis Orenstein
- Rating: G
- Director: Larry Roemer
- Run Time: 47 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 95% | IMDb 8/10
Sam the Snowman narrates a tale of a young red-nosed reindeer who, after being cast out for being different, teams up with Hermey (an elf who wants to be a dentist), to look for a place that will accept them. After a scary encounter with the Abominable Snowman, they stumble upon a whole island of misfit toys and need to ask Santa for help. There’s some dated content and stereotypes in this otherwise harmless cartoon, but it will likely go over the heads of the little kid audience for whom it’s intended.
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Leslie Zemeckis, Eddie Deezen, Nona Gaye
- Rating: G
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Run Time: 69 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 56% | IMDb 6.6/10
Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s book, a young boy with little belief in Santa Claus takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole. After meeting some friends along the way (and the big man himself), he quickly learns that the magic of Christmas comes to those who believe. For what it’s worth, my kids love this movie and watch it every year, but I don’t share their enthusiasm; it’s fun and full of action, yes, but the animation is basically the epitome of "uncanny valley,” which gets in the way of conveying the Christmas spirit, in my opinion.
- Cast: Jim Carrey, Steve Valentine, Daryl Sabara
- Rating: PG
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Run Time: 96 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 52% | IMDb 6.8/10
A grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge is not happy when he is awakened on Christmas Eve by spirits who take him through his past to reveal that his miserable way of living is, in fact, no way to live at all. This was Disney's third adaptation of Charles Dickens's 1843 classic, A Christmas Carol, and it was animated through the process of motion capture. The content and imagery is pretty scary in this one, though, and it’s worth noting that many parents say the CSM is way too intense and, at times, grotesque. Give it a pre-screen before you watch with your kids.
Best Classic Christmas Movies
- Cast: Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn, Gene Lockhart
- Rating: PG
- Director: George Seaton
- Run time: 96 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 96% | IMDb 7.9/10
Kris Kringle steps in to replace a drunken Santa Claus in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and people love him—that is, until he starts going around town claiming to be the real deal. Once institutionalized as insane, a young lawyer decides to defend him by arguing in court that he is, in fact, real. This is a timeless classic for a reason, but the storyline is likely to plant some seeds of doubt where Santa is concerned, so it’s best watched with non-believers.
- Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Frank Capra
- Run time: 131 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 94% | IMDb 8.6/10
When George Bailey wishes aloud that he had never been born, an angel appears to show him exactly how life would be without him. The Oscar-nominated film is based on The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern. It also touches on deep themes like the importance of community, loyalty and sacrifice, whilst rebuffing the rampant commercialism of the holiday.
- Cast: Judy Garland, Margaret O'Brien, Mary Astor
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Vincente Minnelli
- Run Time: 113 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 100% | IMDb 7.5/10
This musical is about four sisters learning about life and love before the 1904 World’s Fair. We guarantee you’ll be listening to Garland’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” all season long. This one makes my top ten of must-see musicals: the family is just so endearing, the tone is upbeat and the content is wholesome enough for even the youngest viewers.
- Cast: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley
- Rating: PG
- Director: Bob Clark
- Run Time: 94 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 89% | IMDb 7.9/10
A young boy named Ralphie attempts (and fails numerous times) to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. Heartwarmingly nostalgic and seriously funny, there’s a reason TBS plays this film commercial-free for 24 hours straight every Christmas. Personally, I adore this movie but, having watched it with my 7- and 9-year-old kids last year, I can say that the humor is perhaps a little too offbeat for younger kids and some of the bullying scenes might be upsetting for very sensitive viewers.
- Cast: Sam Elliott, Cloris Leachman, Rutanya Alda
- Rating: PG
- Director: John D. Hancock
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 67% | IMDb 6.4/10
Finally, a film that’s not centered around Rudolph (we still love you Ru). Prancer follows an 8-year-old girl nursing a wounded reindeer (yup, Prancer) back to health and her adventure to get him back to Santa before it’s too late. This is a great all-ages option with strong messages about the importance of kindness and the value of family.
- Cast: Julie Andrews, Sofia Vassilieva, Kenneth Welsh
- Rating: PG
- Director: Kevin Lima
- Run Time: 89 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 73% | IMDb 6.9/10
Andrews stars as the nanny of a spunky 6-year-old named Eloise, who has a mission to reunite young adults in love . The catch? She’s chasing them around the busy streets of NYC.
Beauty and Cultures Editor Chelsea Candelario says, "I watch Eloise At Christmastime every year and it's such a cute movie to watch with the whole family. I remember growing up and wanting to visit the Plaza Hotel because Eloise made it look so glamorous."
- Cast: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Virginia Dale
- Rating: G
- Director: Mark Sandrich
- Run Time: 100 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 100% | IMDb 7.3/10
Adults and kids alike will love this musical comedy about a performing trio who plan to quit and run a country hotel. And did we mention it features the first movie version of the hit song "White Christmas?" Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire make for quite a dynamic duo and this is an all-around excellent movie for viewers of all ages. Still, I would be remiss not to mention that Holiday Inn is a product of its time and there is a particularly cringey blackface scene that has been removed from some versions of the film but not all (and definitely warrants a discussion with younger viewers).
- Cast: Bill Murray, Karen Allen, John Forsythe
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Richard Donner
- Run time: 100 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 71% | IMDb 6.9/10
Think of it as a modern-day version of A Christmas Carol. Scrooged stars Murray as a grumpy TV executive who takes a trip into his past to learn the true meaning of Christmas. Fans of Ghostbusters will be delighted by the unique blend of horror and comedy in this modernized retelling of the Christmas classic. That said, it’s rated PG-13 and might be best for older children.
- Cast: Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher
- Rating: PG
- Director: Jon Turteltaub
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 81% | IMDb 6.8/10
Pretty much all you need to know is that hopeless romantic, Lucy, invents a relationship with a guy she’s been crushing on, Peter, who just so happens to be in a coma. Let’s just say this one falls into the category of rom-coms that haven’t aged well—so if you watch it with your kids, make sure to follow-up with a conversation about consent.
- Cast: Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Penny Marshall
- Run Time: 124 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 62% | IMDb 5.7/10
A neglected preacher’s wife gets spiritual guidance from the most charming guardian angel of all time. But when the angel starts to fall for Henry's wife, things get complicated. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score and earned nominations for five Image Awards. Plus, it gets a vote of approval from Senior Director of Special Projects, Rachel Bowie: “This movie gifted me one of my most-played holiday soundtracks. Whitney Houston! Denzel Washington! The ice skating scene slays me, but it also is one of those movies where you don't know who to root for. Courtney B. Vance isn't a bad husband, he's just working so damn hard, you know?” she says. (And if you don’t know, maybe you should.)
- Cast: Drew Barrymore, Richard Mulligan, Keanu Reeves
- Rating: G
- Director: Clive Donner
- Run Time: 145 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 50% | IMDb 5.2/10
A young girl wakes up in the realm of Toyland (pretty much every child’s dream). While there, she must team up with her family and friends to save Christmas from being ruined by the evil Barnaby. Come for the all-star cast, stay for the camp. This made-for-TV movie is so cheesy that one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer describes it as being “so bad, it’s good,” and I’m inclined to agree.
- Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen
- Rating: G
- Director: Michael Curtiz
- Run Time: 140 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 76% | IMDb 7.6/10
For a real-deal Christmas classic, look no further than the one filmed specifically around Bing Crosby’s hall-of-fame holiday tune. It’s about a song-and-dance duo that takes their show on the road to Vermont. Light-hearted and full of romance, this is a wholesome movie for viewers of all ages. Plus, it stars George Clooney’s aunt. (Cool, right?)
- Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton, Claire Dane, Dermot Mulroney
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Thomas Bezucha
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 52% | IMDb 6.3/10
The Stone family loves a holiday gathering, but when Everett brings home his uptight and reserved girlfriend (he plans to propose) to meet the family, everything goes awry. Parker's portrayal of Meredith earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. Meanwhile, Keaton, Nelson and McAdams each scored a Satellite Award nomination. This rom-com might not be the most traditional holiday movie, but it’s well worth a watch with mature teens and will give you plenty of opportunity to have conversations about tolerance, acceptance and kindness.
Best Christmas Comedies
- Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel
- Rating: PG
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Run time: 97 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 86% | IMDb 7.1/10
As a toddler, Buddy was mysteriously transported to the North Pole and raised by Santa’s elves. Now, he’s on a mission to find his real dad—Walter Hobbs—in New York City. (Did we mention Walter is on the naughty list?) As you can imagine, things don’t go well, but the end result is movie magic. “This movie has it all—an excellent cast, laugh out loud comedy, a feel-good message and holiday cheer in spades. I watch it every year and it never gets old!” says Alexia Dellner (and I wholeheartedly agree).
- Cast: Benjamin Flores Jr., Breanna Yde, Mace Coronel
- Rating: G
- Director: Savage Steve Holland
- Run Time: 64 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 92% | IMDb 4.6/10
In an effort to prove to the world that Santa Claus is real, Alex teams up with his sister and cousins to try and capture new footage of Santa. However, he quickly discovers that finding Santa comes at a price. There’s not a ton of holiday spirit here but there is plenty of action. If you’re looking for a fast-packed and thrilling Christmas flick—and don’t mind a little bathroom humor—this one fits the bill.
- Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik
- Run Time: 97 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 70% | IMDb 7.5/10
In the third edition of the National Lampoon series, the Griswold family’s plan for a Christmas vacation quickly turns into a chaotic disaster. This one's worth a watch for the barrel of laughs, but keep in mind that it’s pretty dated and there are some very iffy moments, including the sexualization of a female character, icky gender roles and other mature content that’s not suitable for younger kids. In other words, watch it with a teen (and a grain of salt).
- Cast: Jim Carrey, Molly Shannon, Anthony Hopkins
- Rating: PG
- Director: Ron Howard
- Run Time: 105 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 49% | IMDb 6.3/10
Dr. Seuss’s Christmas tale comes to life with an all-star cast, special effects and laugh-out-loud comedy. A bitter and hateful Grinch becomes increasingly irritated at the thought of the nearby village planning their big Christmas celebrations. To ruin their holiday, he disguises himself as Santa Claus (and his dog to look like a reindeer) and travels to the village to raid it of all of the presents, trees and decorations. Jim Carrey’s very colorful performance in this live action version of the favorite Seuss story is exceptional and the message about rejecting the consumerism of Christmas is one every kid could benefit from.
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Clea DuVall
- Run Time: 102 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 82% | IMDb 6.6/10
A woman plans on proposing to her girlfriend at the family’s annual holiday party only to find out that her partner hasn’t come out of the closet yet and her family is a bit, well, conservative. Hulu’s clever rom-com is a riotous display of family dysfunction with enough heart and humor to keep the holiday spirit alive, nevertheless. (Just don’t watch it with kids who still believe in Santa, because there are a few moments that blow the lid off that aspect of Christmas.)
- Cast: Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce, Simon Callow
- Rating: PG
- Director: Bharat Nalluri
- Run Time: 104 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 79% | IMDb 7/10
This film about Charles Dickens and the real-life inspiration he used to craft A Christmas Carol might not be entirely historically accurate, but it does add some extra magic to the beloved holiday classic. This fictionalized biographical drama portrays Dickens as both ambitious and thoroughly likable. Parents should know that there are some heavy themes and darker moments in the movie that might affect highly sensitive viewers. Still, the stellar acting and strong positive messages about hard work and perseverance make this movie a worthy watch.
- Cast: Jorma Tommila, Onni Tommila, Ilmari Järvenpää
- Rating: R
- Director: Jalmari Helander
- Run Time: 85 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 89% | IMDb 6.6/10
This uproariously funny and rather offbeat Finnish horror-comedy centers around a grown-up gang of believers who, on a mission to protect Christmas, discover the tomb of Santa Claus and release a less-than-jolly (read: pure evil) St. Nick. Given the rating and the rather sinister angle, it goes without saying that this one is best for older (i.e., teen and up) viewers, but any age-appropriate audience will appreciate the humorous relief from cloying Christmas cheer it provides. (I look forward to being able to watch this one with my own kids because it has been a holiday staple for me since it first came out. I highly recommend it.)
- Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Nancy Meyers
- Run Time: 131 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 51% | IMDb 7/10
When two women meet on the internet and decide to switch homes for the holiday season, they believe that all their romantic problems will be left behind. Little do they know that they'll meet people who will completely change their lives. Parents should know that this rom-com is truly fun to watch, assuming there’s no one in the audience who’s younger than 13. My kids are both younger than 13 and we generally take PG-13 ratings with a grain of salt—they’ve watched all the Harry Potter movies, after all—but in this case there’s actually quite a bit of sex, so you might want to proceed with caution.
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Sean Anders
- Run Time: 127 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 70% | IMDb 6.6/10
In this musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, the Ghost of Christmas Present is close to retirement, but he wants to go out with a bang. So, he sets his sights on an “unredeemable” media consultant, who may end up helping the ghost deal with his own past. FYI: This one may be better suited if you have older kids; I screened it and there’s a lot of cursing, which honestly doesn’t bother me at all, but the bigger issue, and the reason why I’m not showing it to my 8 and 10-year-old kids, is that there is a reference to teen suicide that I didn’t feel comfortable with.
The Newest Family Christmas Movies to Stream
- Cast: Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Jennifer Garner
- Rating: PG
- Director: McG
- Run Time: 105 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 47% | IMDb 5.7/10
Jennifer Garner stars in this body swap comedy, which is basically Freaky Friday with a Christmas theme and multiple family members involved. There’s some mild sexual innuendo that will likely go over the heads of younger viewers, and the slapstick humor is sure to keep everyone entertained. Plus, it’s loaded with positive messages about empathy, kindness and the importance of family—not just over the holidays, but at any time of year.
- Cast: Wesley Kimmel, Brady Noon, Lisa Ann Walter, Gabriel Iglesias
- Rating: PG
- Director: Luke Cormican
- Run Time: 62 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 75% | IMDb 5.9/10
Both my kids are huge fans of the namesake book series, so we didn’t hesitate to watch the relatively newly-released Christmas iteration. In the movie, main character Greg and his friend Rowley do some accidental property damage with a massive snowball and the rest of the plot is devoted to Greg’s efforts to destroy any evidence linking him to the crime, so that he can stay on Santa’s good list. Lessons are learned through positive character interactions and there are strong themes of empathy, personal responsibility and generosity. That said, I would advise against watching this one with kids who still believe in Santa; it’s decidedly only for audiences who experience Christmas in a more mature and less magical way.
- Cast: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell
- Rating: PG
- Director: Reginald Hudlin
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 46% | IMDb 5.6/10
In this holiday adventure-comedy, Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy) is determined to finally win his neighborhood Christmas decorating contest…but in the process, he inadvertently makes a Faustian bargain with an evil elf who brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life making it one of the most chaotic and unexpected things to do on Christmas Day. Expect some riotous but notably irreverent humor and a healthy dose of peril from this whacky Christmas comedy.
- Cast: Christina Campbell, Corey Henderson, Heather Henderson, Aliyah
- Rating: PG
- Director: Danny Buday
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 46% | IMDb 5.6/10
This romantic comedy, the newest release on the list, is about a talk show relationship expert and the charmer she meets while stranded on a ranch over the holidays. For fans of the genre (and aren’t we all, come Christmas?), this movie will hit all the right notes. In other words, it’s as cheesy as it gets, but it will make you feel all warm and fuzzy, nevertheless. Watch it with a tween, teen or anyone who has an appreciation for Hallmark romances and happy endings.
- Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd
- Rating: PG
- Director: Joe Roth
- Run Time: 94 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 5% | IMDb 5.5/10
With their daughter away, the Krank family decides to opt out of Christmas altogether (to their neighbor’s dismay). But when she decides to come home, chaos ensues as they try to figure out how to celebrate the holiday at the last minute.
- Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson
- Rating: PG
- Director: Brian Levant
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 20% | IMDb 5.7/10
A father vows to get his son a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas. However, every store is sold out of them (of course), and he must travel all over town and compete with everybody else in order to find one. A friendly reminder to get your shopping done early.
- Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Vince Vaughn, Robert Duvall, Mary Steenburgen
- Rating: PG-13
- Director: Seth Gordon
- Run Time: 88 minutes
- Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 25% | IMDb 5.7/10
This comedy may be better suited for teens than younger kids, but the whole family will be able to appreciate this story of a couple who go to visit all four of their divorced parents over the holiday season.
