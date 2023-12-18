The 56 Best Family Christmas Movies to Watch with Your Kids This Holiday Season

Cast: Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney, Keenan Wynn

Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney, Keenan Wynn Rating: NR

NR Director: Jules Bass

Jules Bass Run Time: 51 minutes

51 minutes Reviews: Rotten Tomatoes 93% | IMDb 7.7/10

Through the narration of a mailman, this film tells the story of how Santa Claus and several Claus-related Christmas traditions came to be. He tells the tale of a small baby named Kris who was left on the doorstep of the Kringle family (yes, those Kringles). When Kris grows up, he wants to deliver toys to the children of Sombertown, but is faced with obstacles that make the task (almost) impossible.

