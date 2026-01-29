About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Buckingham Palace Posts Striking Photo of King Charles Smiling & It Speaks Volumes

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 29, 2026
Aaron Chown/Pool

In case you missed it, King Charles is officially heading to streaming platforms worldwide. Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision lands on Prime Video, and to kick off the celebrations, a premiere was held at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace shared photos from the event, showing attendees like Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and Hollywood stars including Glenn Close and Stanley Tucci—the standout image of the night, though, was undeniably of the King himself.

In a January 29 carousel post, King Charles was captured in a candid moment, mingling with fellow guests. He looked effortlessly dapper in a tuxedo with a pop of red on the collar and cuffs but it was his smile that really stole the spotlight. There’s something about a genuine, in-the-moment shot that just speaks volumes. And he seems to be genuinely having a good time.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Royal Premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ - a new landmark documentary from the @kingsfoundation and @primevideouk,” the post read.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision shines a light on the work of The King’s Foundation, highlighting Charles’s lifelong commitment to protecting the planet for future generations.

And this isn’t the King’s only foray into streaming. He’s also heading to Netflix, teaming up with actor Idris Elba for a documentary focused on The King’s Trust, a charity Charles founded in 1976 when he was still Prince of Wales. Originally called The Prince’s Trust, the organization was funded with Charles’s Navy severance pay and aims to support young people facing social and economic challenges.

The untitled film will follow Elba as he reconnects with the King and explores the charity’s impact over the decades. Timed with the Trust’s 50th anniversary, the project also highlights a growing collaboration between Elba’s own foundation and the charity, especially focused on youth employment in Manchester. A release is expected in fall 2026.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision premieres February 6 on Prime Video.

