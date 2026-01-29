Buckingham Palace Posts Striking Photo of King Charles Smiling & It Speaks Volumes

“Thank you to everyone who joined us at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Royal Premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ - a new landmark documentary from the @kingsfoundation and @primevideouk,” the post read.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision shines a light on the work of The King’s Foundation, highlighting Charles’s lifelong commitment to protecting the planet for future generations.

And this isn’t the King’s only foray into streaming. He’s also heading to Netflix, teaming up with actor Idris Elba for a documentary focused on The King’s Trust, a charity Charles founded in 1976 when he was still Prince of Wales. Originally called The Prince’s Trust, the organization was funded with Charles’s Navy severance pay and aims to support young people facing social and economic challenges.