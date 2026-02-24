I Almost Missed Kate Middleton’s Subtle Hair Change and It's So Easy to Recreate

In case you missed it, over the weekend Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out together for the BAFTAs (aka the British Academy Film Awards), where the Prince of Wales also presented an award. As expected, the pair looked polished and perfectly in sync, coordinating in rich maroon tones. Kensington Palace even shared a dreamy slow-motion video of their red carpet moment. I was so busy admiring the glamour of it all that I nearly overlooked something major: Princess Catherine’s new hair debut.

For the occasion, the 44-year-old Princess of Wales wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part, styled in long, cascading waves that paired beautifully with her floor-length Gucci gown. At first glance, the look feels classic Kate, soft, bouncy and impeccably styled. But here’s the twist: this appears to be the longest we’ve seen her hair to date. And, according to hair experts at HairNeva Clinic, global searches for “long hair” have reportedly jumped 92 percent since Princess Kate appeared on the BAFTAs red carpet.