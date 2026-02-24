About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

I Almost Missed Kate Middleton’s Subtle Hair Change and It's So Easy to Recreate

BRB, I'll be trying this

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 24, 2026
3:40pm
Kate Middleton Hair
Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

In case you missed it, over the weekend Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out together for the BAFTAs (aka the British Academy Film Awards), where the Prince of Wales also presented an award. As expected, the pair looked polished and perfectly in sync, coordinating in rich maroon tones. Kensington Palace even shared a dreamy slow-motion video of their red carpet moment. I was so busy admiring the glamour of it all that I nearly overlooked something major: Princess Catherine’s new hair debut.

For the occasion, the 44-year-old Princess of Wales wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part, styled in long, cascading waves that paired beautifully with her floor-length Gucci gown. At first glance, the look feels classic Kate, soft, bouncy and impeccably styled. But here’s the twist: this appears to be the longest we’ve seen her hair to date. And, according to hair experts at HairNeva Clinic, global searches for “long hair” have reportedly jumped 92 percent since Princess Kate appeared on the BAFTAs red carpet.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock

The best part? While many celebrity and royal beauty moments can feel a little out of reach (because, yes, glam squads and budgets), this one is surprisingly doable at home. Dr. Guncel Ozturk, haircare expert and founder of HairNeva Clinic, shared his tips for recreating the look:

"At recent events, we've seen that Kate has made the switch to looser and longer curls. To achieve these effortlessly styled waves, prep with a smoothing cream or blow-dry spray before drying the hair," Ozturk shared.

"Before you start blow-drying, divide the hair into manageable sections. Use a round brush to pull sections upward and away from the head," the doctor continued. "This helps to create a natural lift from the roots."

"After drying each section, secure the hair with clips or pins. This helps to preserve the hair’s bounce, which Kate has become renowned for. Ensure that the hair is properly cooled before setting the clips," Ozturk explained. "After releasing the hair, gently brush it out."

And just like that, you’ve got princess-worthy waves, no palace budget required.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

