Prince William Makes Candid Admission About Mental Health

When it comes to the royal family, they’ve historically been pretty tight-lipped. But over the past few years, that’s clearly started to shift. The family has been embracing modern platforms and meeting audiences where they already are, including on streaming services and social media feeds. Just look at King Charles’s recent Prime Video documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision or Prince William’s appearance on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler. And now, William is continuing that evolution with a refreshingly honest radio interview, one that included a candid mental health admission.
The Prince of Wales, 43, appeared on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, February 18, where he opened up about mental health, including his own experiences and the tools he uses to navigate difficult moments.