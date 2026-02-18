About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William Makes Candid Admission About Mental Health

And it's an important one

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Feb 18, 2026
3:38pm
Prince William
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News

When it comes to the royal family, they’ve historically been pretty tight-lipped. But over the past few years, that’s clearly started to shift. The family has been embracing modern platforms and meeting audiences where they already are, including on streaming services and social media feeds. Just look at King Charles’s recent Prime Video documentary Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision or Prince William’s appearance on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler. And now, William is continuing that evolution with a refreshingly honest radio interview, one that included a candid mental health admission.

The Prince of Wales, 43, appeared on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, February 18, where he opened up about mental health, including his own experiences and the tools he uses to navigate difficult moments.

“Learn to love yourself and understand yourself," the heir said, before revealing, "I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do and I feel like that’s a really important process to do every now and again, to check in with yourself and work out why you’re feeling like you do."

“Sometimes there is an obvious explanation, sometimes there isn’t," he added. "I think that idea that a mental health crisis is temporary, you can have a strong mental health crisis moment, but it will pass.”

William continued, "Part of feeling comfortable talking about mental health is understanding it. And if you've got guys who have really gone about trying to really learn about what feelings are, why we feel like we do, what can we do about it? That's part of the conversation, too."

William also touched on the importance of having "male role models" when it comes to discussing mental health.

“We need more male role models out there, talking about it and normalizing it, so that it becomes second nature to all of us," he noted.

Catch the full interview on YouTube.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Prince William Was Adorably Put on the Spot About Princess Kate During His Recent Trip

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe