Prince William Makes Candid Admission About Mental Health

“Learn to love yourself and understand yourself," the heir said, before revealing, "I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do and I feel like that’s a really important process to do every now and again, to check in with yourself and work out why you’re feeling like you do."

“Sometimes there is an obvious explanation, sometimes there isn’t," he added. "I think that idea that a mental health crisis is temporary, you can have a strong mental health crisis moment, but it will pass.”

William continued, "Part of feeling comfortable talking about mental health is understanding it. And if you've got guys who have really gone about trying to really learn about what feelings are, why we feel like we do, what can we do about it? That's part of the conversation, too."