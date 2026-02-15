King Charles’s Body Language Is So Different in These Vintage Shots

While his confidence has grown over the decades, his dedication to environmental causes remains unwavering. Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision highlights the work of The King’s Foundation, showcasing Charles’s lifelong commitment to protecting the planet for future generations.

Charles isn’t the only family member featured in the doc. His sons make appearances as well. Prince Harry makes a brief cameo in what looks like happier times, fly fishing with his father near the River Dee, close to Balmoral—back when the monarch enjoyed fishing and exploring the surrounding land.

Prince William appears twice. One clip is featured in the trailer, while another shows the heir, then in his 20s, tending cows near Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. These intimate family moments give viewers a glimpse of Charles’s personal life alongside his public role.