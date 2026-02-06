King Charles has been hard at work promoting his new documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision. The film highlights His Majesty's crusade for the environment, which has been his particular concern ever since he ascended the title of Prince of Wales. The documentary includes archival footage of the royal family, including clips of a younger Queen Elizabeth II. But the biggest shocker? The appearance of Prince Harry.
King Charles Stuns Royal Fans By Posting Prince Harry Video on Instagram
An olive branch?
While the King's younger son was reported to make a cameo in the documentary, it was still a surprise when the promo clip was released. The duo have a well-documented riff, which is, by varying reports, on its way to being mended (or not).
In the trailer posted to Prime Video UK's Instagram account, a young Prince Harry can be seen fly fishing alongside his father. The Duke of Sussex is wearing knee-high green wellingtons and a matching sweater; King Charles sports a kilt and coordinating red crewneck.
Over the last week, Buckingham Palace has released numerous photos and videos teasing the documentary, which included a lighthearted clip of King Charles tending to his chickens, who live in a coop facetiously dubbed "Cluckingham Palace." The monarch, wearing a tan suit, blue pocket square and wellingtons, can be seen doling out chicken feed and harvest eggs, hauling a full pail through his garden. It's nice to know that even a king isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.
Finding Harmony: A King's Vision is out today on Amazon Prime.