King Charles Stuns Royal Fans By Posting Prince Harry Video on Instagram

While the King's younger son was reported to make a cameo in the documentary, it was still a surprise when the promo clip was released. The duo have a well-documented riff, which is, by varying reports, on its way to being mended (or not).

In the trailer posted to Prime Video UK's Instagram account, a young Prince Harry can be seen fly fishing alongside his father. The Duke of Sussex is wearing knee-high green wellingtons and a matching sweater; King Charles sports a kilt and coordinating red crewneck.