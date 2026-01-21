Did Brooklyn Beckham Borrow from Prince Harry?

No, this has nothing to do with picking sides, which TBQH, is hard to do in family matters as emotionally charged as this. Rather, I was reminded of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Royal Family’s vague-yet-devastating response; Both instances exhibit the tragedy of high-profile British family estrangement.

After all, it was January 2020 when Harry and Meghan dropped the news, also via Instagram, that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Up until that point, rumors of a family feud between the Sussexes and the then-Cambridges (Prince William and Kate Middleton) were rampant. But after Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal life—and subsequent sit-down with Winfrey where specific allegations about everything from a lack of security to racism were made—the response from the palace was swift: “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” was the all-too-brief statement issued from Buckingham Palace at the time.