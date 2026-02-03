The reign of Queen Elizabeth II was unprecedented and history-making. And ever since she passed in 2023 at the age of 96, things have certainly felt much different. But recently, Amazon Prime released some old footage of the royal family—including a younger queen—that revisit the former queen's glory days. And TBH, I couldn't look away.
Prime Video Shares Wild Throwback Footage of a Young Queen Elizabeth & a 21-Year-Old Prince Charles
Just like old times
The video was shared to promote a new documentary titled Finding Harmony: A King's Vision. The first seconds of the clip show footage of the royal family from the 1970s. In it, a much younger Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their children go for a stroll. At the time, King Charles—then Prince of Wales—was 21; Anne, 19; Andrew, 9 and Edward, 5. The Queen can be seen in one of her signature, brightly-colored skirt suits, this one a sea-foam green with a double-breasted jacket and smart collar. She accessorized with black pumps and a matching kisslock bag. Her daughter also opted for some bold fashion in a canary-yellow knee-length dress.
That's not the only throwback clip that'll appear in the King's forthcoming documentary, out February 6. Prince Harry also makes an unexpected cameo, appearing in childhood clips with his brother, Prince William. Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, presents the lifelong work of the monarch, who has dedicated his time to championing the environment. It focuses on the efforts of The King's Foundation, highlighting his vision of how we can protect the planet for future generations.
What a walk down memory lane.