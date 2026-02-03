Prime Video Shares Wild Throwback Footage of a Young Queen Elizabeth & a 21-Year-Old Prince Charles

The video was shared to promote a new documentary titled Finding Harmony: A King's Vision. The first seconds of the clip show footage of the royal family from the 1970s. In it, a much younger Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their children go for a stroll. At the time, King Charles—then Prince of Wales—was 21; Anne, 19; Andrew, 9 and Edward, 5. The Queen can be seen in one of her signature, brightly-colored skirt suits, this one a sea-foam green with a double-breasted jacket and smart collar. She accessorized with black pumps and a matching kisslock bag. Her daughter also opted for some bold fashion in a canary-yellow knee-length dress.