news

Wait, Did You See Kate Middleton’s New $2K Necklace?

It's stunning and meaningful

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 16, 2026
2:00pm
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News

When it comes to royal jewelry, the family doesn’t just sparkle, they wow. From Queen Camilla’s $2.5 million statement piece to that unforgettable $400K snake necklace, the royals know how to turn heads. And while Kate Middleton has rocked plenty of stunners herself, her latest choice is more understated but packed with sentimental meaning.

During her February 5 meeting with the new Archbishop of Canterbury, the Princess of Wales, 44, wore a gold statement heart necklace priced just over $2,000. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the piece was likely a thoughtful gift.

Speaking on behalf of Slots Temple, Grant, who worked for the Royal Family between 2004 and 2011, shared, "I believe Kate’s new necklace is likely a gift from Prince William. He’s romantic and very thoughtful, so I think this is exactly the kind of thing he would pick out for his wife."

The necklace also highlights Kate’s evolving style, blending royal tradition with a modern twist.

"While she of course wears the more traditional royal jewels at formal occasions, her own tastes seem to be more modern," Grant said. "The younger royals tend to favour more minimalist pieces, which is very much the current fashion."

Grant added that many of these new pieces carry sentimental value, like engravings or birthstones.

"And we’re also seeing an increase in pieces with significant meanings, like engravings or birthstones—there is a real emotional significance to many of them," Grant explained, noting that Prince Charles was an early adopter of this trend, once spotted wearing cufflinks engraved with two interlocking C's as a nod to Camilla.

KM Necklace
Aaron Chown/WPA Poo

"It was a rare display of personal sentiment from a royal, and it seems to have inspired others," he said.

Princess Catherine’s new necklace may be modest compared to some royal treasures, but its combination of style, romance, and personal meaning proves that sometimes it’s the thoughtful details that shine the brightest.

