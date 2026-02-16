Wait, Did You See Kate Middleton’s New $2K Necklace?

When it comes to royal jewelry, the family doesn’t just sparkle, they wow. From Queen Camilla’s $2.5 million statement piece to that unforgettable $400K snake necklace, the royals know how to turn heads. And while Kate Middleton has rocked plenty of stunners herself, her latest choice is more understated but packed with sentimental meaning.
During her February 5 meeting with the new Archbishop of Canterbury, the Princess of Wales, 44, wore a gold statement heart necklace priced just over $2,000. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the piece was likely a thoughtful gift.