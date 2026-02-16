Wait, Did You See Kate Middleton’s New $2K Necklace?

Speaking on behalf of Slots Temple, Grant, who worked for the Royal Family between 2004 and 2011, shared, "I believe Kate’s new necklace is likely a gift from Prince William. He’s romantic and very thoughtful, so I think this is exactly the kind of thing he would pick out for his wife."

The necklace also highlights Kate’s evolving style, blending royal tradition with a modern twist.

"While she of course wears the more traditional royal jewels at formal occasions, her own tastes seem to be more modern," Grant said. "The younger royals tend to favour more minimalist pieces, which is very much the current fashion."

Grant added that many of these new pieces carry sentimental value, like engravings or birthstones.

"And we’re also seeing an increase in pieces with significant meanings, like engravings or birthstones—there is a real emotional significance to many of them," Grant explained, noting that Prince Charles was an early adopter of this trend, once spotted wearing cufflinks engraved with two interlocking C's as a nod to Camilla.