Royals usually adhere to strict protocol. This involves everything from the correct way to sit or exit a vehicle to dress codes (tea length or longer), posture and autographs (hard no). But occasionally, members of the House of Windsor have been known to break the rules. The Princess of Wales has proved herself unfussy, making exceptions to greet children, sport bold manicures and even travel with her husband. But the latest instance of Princess Catherine going rogue wasn't for a selfie or tiny-well wisher. It was for a meaningful moment during her visit to Leicester’s Golden Mile in London.
Kate Middleton Breaks Royal Protocol—and This Time It Wasn't for a Selfie
All fun and games here
In a video shared by businessman Anip Patel, Kate can be seen participating in a traditional Indian dance with a crowd of women in saris. The Princess wore a long cream coat (similar here,
$239; $143) and coordinating pleated skirt (similar here, $27), accessorized with a necklace of flowers she was given. As for the shoes? In a very surprising protocol break, there were none. Princess Catherine took a cue from her fellow dancers and ditched the heels as they danced in a circle on the carpet.
This visit was one of many on Kate's agenda when she visited Leicester’s Golden Mile, which is a vibrant hub for the South Asian community in London. While attending an Indian afternoon tea tasting at Bobby's, she revealed her love for a controversial herb, and then enjoyed a performance of Aakash Odedra's Songs of the Bulbul, in addition to meeting many local business owners.