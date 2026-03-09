Kate Middleton Breaks Royal Protocol—and This Time It Wasn't for a Selfie

Royals usually adhere to strict protocol. This involves everything from the correct way to sit or exit a vehicle to dress codes (tea length or longer), posture and autographs (hard no). But occasionally, members of the House of Windsor have been known to break the rules. The Princess of Wales has proved herself unfussy, making exceptions to greet children, sport bold manicures and even travel with her husband. But the latest instance of Princess Catherine going rogue wasn't for a selfie or tiny-well wisher. It was for a meaningful moment during her visit to Leicester’s Golden Mile in London.