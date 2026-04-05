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Is Another King Charles-Prince Harry Reunion in the Works?

On U.S. soil this time?

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 5, 2026
2:00pm
King Charles Prince Harry
Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images

As the countdown begins for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming state visit to the U.S., there’s one question that keeps coming up: will there be a reunion with Prince Harry?

The father and son last reunited in September 2025 after nearly 19 months apart, when Harry returned to the U.K. for a series of engagements. So naturally, with another major royal moment on the horizon, some have wondered if the King might carve out time to see his youngest son. But according to sources, that’s unlikely this time around.

"When you’re talking about a state visit, every minute is accounted for—especially when it’s the King traveling as the invited guest of a head of state," a source told People.

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SplashNews.com

In other words, the schedule isn’t exactly flexible. The source also noted that Harry is well aware of how these visits operate and wouldn’t expect a personal meeting under these circumstances.

"Harry knows how things are and wouldn’t ask for that either under these circumstances," the source shared.

The update comes just after Buckingham Palace officially confirmed Charles and Camilla's upcoming trip. On Tuesday, March 31, the palace announced that the King and Queen will be heading to the United States for a formal state visit in April.

“On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America,” Buckingham Palace shared in an Instagram caption.

And this isn’t just another appearance on the royal calendar. The visit carries added significance, with the palace highlighting its broader purpose: “Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.”

So while a reunion may not be in the cards this time, the trip itself is shaping up to be a major moment on the royal calendar.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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