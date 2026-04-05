Is Another King Charles-Prince Harry Reunion in the Works?

As the countdown begins for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming state visit to the U.S., there’s one question that keeps coming up: will there be a reunion with Prince Harry?

The father and son last reunited in September 2025 after nearly 19 months apart, when Harry returned to the U.K. for a series of engagements. So naturally, with another major royal moment on the horizon, some have wondered if the King might carve out time to see his youngest son. But according to sources, that’s unlikely this time around.

"When you’re talking about a state visit, every minute is accounted for—especially when it’s the King traveling as the invited guest of a head of state," a source told People.