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King Charles Would 'Never Let Anyone' Do This, According to Royal Butler

I don't blame him one bit

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 29, 2026
1:00pm
King Charles Car
Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

Everyone has that one prized possession they’re a little extra protective over—whether it’s a piece of memorabilia, a sentimental keepsake or even an old favorite T-shirt you refuse to throw out. For King Charles III, it turns out that item is a very specific car. And according to a former royal insider, it came with one firm rule: no one else was allowed to drive it.

Grant Harrold, who worked with the Royal Family from 2004 to 2011, shared the story, speaking on behalf of Select Car Leasing. “The King famously has his Aston Martin, which was a 21st birthday present. It’s an Aston Martin DB6 MkII Volante in Seychelles Blue."

This isn’t just any classic car, either. Harrold noted that the vehicle was modified in 2008 to run on something a bit unconventional. "The interesting thing about it is that he had it modified in 2008 so it runs on wine and cheese."

Understandably, Charles is pretty protective of it. “He’s very, very protective of that car. He never let anyone else drive it," Harrold added, recalling how even the King's sons weren’t given the keys. "It was a big issue as I remember both William and Harry wanting to drive it, but he wouldn’t let them."

There has been the occasional exception but only under very specific circumstances. One of the most notable moments came during wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, when the car made a special appearance. Outside of that, any rare instance of someone else driving it came with a long list of instructions.

"I remember one occasion when one of the chefs had to drive it back from the airport and it was a massive honour, but it caused a big who-ha. I remember him giving him strict instructions about how slow to drive it and what to do," Harrold explained.

When Charles himself takes it out, though, it’s a different story.

"He used to drive it around Tetbury with the roof down. People’s faces when he went past were just priceless. I remember once this woman almost pulled her husband over when she grabbed him because she was so shocked to just see him driving normally. Of course he would always give a little wave," Harrold noted.

Safe to say, some things, even for a king, are just too special to share.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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