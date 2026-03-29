King Charles Would 'Never Let Anyone' Do This, According to Royal Butler

Everyone has that one prized possession they’re a little extra protective over—whether it’s a piece of memorabilia, a sentimental keepsake or even an old favorite T-shirt you refuse to throw out. For King Charles III, it turns out that item is a very specific car. And according to a former royal insider, it came with one firm rule: no one else was allowed to drive it.

Grant Harrold, who worked with the Royal Family from 2004 to 2011, shared the story, speaking on behalf of Select Car Leasing. “The King famously has his Aston Martin, which was a 21st birthday present. It’s an Aston Martin DB6 MkII Volante in Seychelles Blue."

This isn’t just any classic car, either. Harrold noted that the vehicle was modified in 2008 to run on something a bit unconventional. "The interesting thing about it is that he had it modified in 2008 so it runs on wine and cheese."