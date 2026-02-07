About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Has a New Hobby and It’s *Very* California

Cowabunga

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 7, 2026
3:00pm
Prince Harry Hobby
Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire

Everyone needs a hobby and that includes the British royal family. From Kate Middleton’s love of photography to Queen Camilla hitting the dance floor, it’s always fun when royals show off their more “normal” interests. Thanks to the internet, we’ve now gotten a glimpse at one of Prince Harry’s hobbies and it couldn’t be more on brand for his California life. The activity in question? Surfing.

While the Duke of Sussex, 41, may be best known for polo and other traditionally royal pastimes, a video shared to Instagram on January 30, shows that Harry has fully embraced California’s unofficial state sport. The clips show several shots of him confidently riding the waves.

The footage was released by professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer and appears to have been filmed at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. Van Bastolaer even joins Harry on another board for some of the rides. “Cannot stop you my brother for having a good time,” he captioned the post.

While candid videos of Prince Harry are pretty rare these days, royal fans can catch another brief glimpse of him on Amazon Prime Video.

According to People, Harry makes a quick cameo in King Charles’s new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. The scene shows a younger Harry fly fishing with his father, during what seem to be happier, quieter days. At the time, King Charles reportedly enjoyed fishing and exploring the land surrounding the River Dee near Balmoral.

The documentary, which premiered February 6, highlights “the urgent action needed to help protect our planet, as His Majesty reflects on his life’s work across nature, sustainability and the environment.” Filmed throughout 2025, the project spans four continents and showcases Harmony initiatives in action—surfboards not included.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

