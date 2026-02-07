Prince Harry Has a New Hobby and It’s *Very* California

Everyone needs a hobby and that includes the British royal family. From Kate Middleton’s love of photography to Queen Camilla hitting the dance floor, it’s always fun when royals show off their more “normal” interests. Thanks to the internet, we’ve now gotten a glimpse at one of Prince Harry’s hobbies and it couldn’t be more on brand for his California life. The activity in question? Surfing.

While the Duke of Sussex, 41, may be best known for polo and other traditionally royal pastimes, a video shared to Instagram on January 30, shows that Harry has fully embraced California’s unofficial state sport. The clips show several shots of him confidently riding the waves.