It was a glittering night at Windsor Castle: King Charles—alongside several members of the royal family, Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie included—celebrated the premiere of his long-anticipated documentary: Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision. To mark the occasion, Camilla dressed to the nines of course—but it was her brooch that most caught our eye.
Queen Camilla Wears Hand-Crafted Brooch with a Special Connection to King Charles
This one is truly unique
Unlike the storied pieces she’s worn to recent royal engagements like the Raspberry Pip and her $10 million sapphire sparkler, this particular brooch was quite unfamiliar. A subsequent ID, confirmed by Tatler, revealed that it was hand-crafted by embroidery graduates from the King’s Foundation. Camilla’s choice to wear it delivered a touching nod to His Majesty on a super special night.
But that’s not all: Similar brooches were also worn by Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duchess of Gloucester, too. With all three women choosing to wear these pieces, their sartorial message of support to the legacy of King Charles and the ripple effects of his work through the King’s Foundation was heard loud and clear.
For her part, Camilla paired her specially made brooch with something a touch more sparkly: A memorable pair of turquoise and diamond earrings, which she wore for Charles’s 50th birthday celebration at Highgrove over two decades ago. Still, the brooch was the stand-out style and definitely a stand-out piece in a room full of bedazzled A-Listers ranging from Kate Winslet to Dame Judi Dench.
Brooches are trending, this we know. But to make like a royal when you wear one, there’s one must-have detail: It needs to have a story behind it. (Queen Camilla always gets that part right.)