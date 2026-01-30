Queen Camilla Wears Hand-Crafted Brooch with a Special Connection to King Charles

Unlike the storied pieces she’s worn to recent royal engagements like the Raspberry Pip and her $10 million sapphire sparkler, this particular brooch was quite unfamiliar. A subsequent ID, confirmed by Tatler, revealed that it was hand-crafted by embroidery graduates from the King’s Foundation. Camilla’s choice to wear it delivered a touching nod to His Majesty on a super special night.

But that’s not all: Similar brooches were also worn by Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duchess of Gloucester, too. With all three women choosing to wear these pieces, their sartorial message of support to the legacy of King Charles and the ripple effects of his work through the King’s Foundation was heard loud and clear.