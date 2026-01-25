About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Meghan Markle Posts New Family Video & I Spotted Something Totally Striking About Prince Archie's Hair

Bye bye, redhead

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 25, 2026
3:00pm
Meghan Markle
It’s not every day we get a peek at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, so when the Sussexes do share a glimpse, it’s always big news. From Archie and Lilibet’s surprise weekend jobs selling produce to hitting important milestones, royal fans have gotten little glimpses into the children’s lives and Meghan’s latest post offers another sweet moment.

Over the weekend of January 18, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into family life with Prince Harry and their kids. The series of photos and clips on her Instagram Stories shows the family enjoying quality time together, but one moment in particular stood out: Prince Archie’s hair.

PrinceArchie
Meghan Markle/Instagram

In one video, the 6-year-old is feeding a rhinoceros during a visit to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California. As he held out a small branch for the animal to munch on, Archie’s hair caught the sunlight, gleaming in a way that immediately drew my attention. Interestingly, his hair looked a bit darker than the reddish tones we’ve seen before, maybe even leaning toward brown. Could he be starting to take more after his mother in the hair department? Only time will tell.

It’s worth noting that his hair appeared similar in a holiday photo Meghan shared last month.

That sweet image, taken outdoors at their Montecito home, showed Prince Harry embracing Archie while Meghan leaned down to chat with Lilibet. The caption read: “Happy holidays! From our family to yours.”

Even in these rare glimpses, it’s clear the Sussex family is enjoying their time together.

