Meghan Markle Posts New Family Video & I Spotted Something Totally Striking About Prince Archie's Hair

It’s not every day we get a peek at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, so when the Sussexes do share a glimpse, it’s always big news. From Archie and Lilibet’s surprise weekend jobs selling produce to hitting important milestones, royal fans have gotten little glimpses into the children’s lives and Meghan’s latest post offers another sweet moment.
Over the weekend of January 18, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into family life with Prince Harry and their kids. The series of photos and clips on her Instagram Stories shows the family enjoying quality time together, but one moment in particular stood out: Prince Archie’s hair.