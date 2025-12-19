Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Shared Their 2025 Holiday Photo & My Eyes Went Straight to Lilibet’s Feet

Princess Catherine, Queen Camilla, even Princess Beatrice and the late Princess Diana have reached for the two-tone shoe over the years. It’s not only elegant, it’s super versatile, meaning you can wear it with pretty much any look.

But that’s also what stood out the most upon seeing Lili—her sweet take on the classic style. In metallic silver (another trend) and knee-high socks, she definitely found a way to make the signature royal look her own.

As for Archie, his navy elbow patches! Such a fun way to add a bit of formality to a kid ensemble. As a parent myself, I’m forever taking notes on what the royals—Harry and Meghan included—wear for their Christmas cards. (Hey, coordinating family ensembles is hard!)

Now, the bigger question: Did you snail mail the royals a holiday card this year? If yes, you may want to check your mailbox—a reply could arrive any minute, photo included.