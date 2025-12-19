‘Tis the season for the release of royal holiday cards. King Charles and Queen Camilla dropped their card last week with Prince William and Kate Middleton revealing their card just yesterday. The latest? A surprise photo drop from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to send holiday wishes—and one that features not just the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, too.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Shared Their 2025 Holiday Photo & My Eyes Went Straight to Lilibet’s Feet
I spy something royal-inspired
The sweet image, which was shared on Instagram, is snapped outdoors at their home in Montecito, according to People, with Prince Harry embracing Archie while Meghan leans down in conversation with Lili. Their caption: “Happy holidays! From our family to yours.”
The shot is formally informal—in other words, the Sussex fam is all gussied up for sure, but in looks that seem comfortable and allow them to come across like themselves, too. Still, as I studied their attire, the shoes on Lilibet’s feet immediately caught my eye. A sparkly (and ballerina flat) version of the spectator shoe, they not only mirror a style long-adored by her mother, Meghan, but one that’s beloved by the entire royal fam, too.
Princess Catherine, Queen Camilla, even Princess Beatrice and the late Princess Diana have reached for the two-tone shoe over the years. It’s not only elegant, it’s super versatile, meaning you can wear it with pretty much any look.
But that’s also what stood out the most upon seeing Lili—her sweet take on the classic style. In metallic silver (another trend) and knee-high socks, she definitely found a way to make the signature royal look her own.
As for Archie, his navy elbow patches! Such a fun way to add a bit of formality to a kid ensemble. As a parent myself, I’m forever taking notes on what the royals—Harry and Meghan included—wear for their Christmas cards. (Hey, coordinating family ensembles is hard!)
Now, the bigger question: Did you snail mail the royals a holiday card this year? If yes, you may want to check your mailbox—a reply could arrive any minute, photo included.