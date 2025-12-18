Prince William and Princess Catherine Unveil Family Christmas Photo

This year was a significant milestone for the royal couples, as Princess Catherine announced she was in remission after undergoing cancer treatment. In January, she announced that she was now Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, the hospital where she received treatment.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she wrote in the caption. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."