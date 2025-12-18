With Christmas just a week away (how?!), the British royal family has been busy. King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their Christmas card, which featured the monarchs in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. The king also hosted an Advent service at Westminster Abbey, while his daughter-in-law put on her annual "Together at Christmas" carol service. In the flurry of all this jolly holiday activity, I knew the only thing missing was a Christmas update from the Prince and Princess of Wales. And today, folks, they delivered.
Prince William and Princess Catherine Unveil Family Christmas Photo
Some extra Christmas cheer
Prince William and Princess Catherine released a family photo captioned, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas." The image was taken by photographer Josh Shinner last April. Shinner has photographed the royals before, including the princess last May and the entire family's official 2023 Christmas portrait, which was shot in a tasteful black and white.
The Wales family's previous Christmas card was shared as an Instagram reel animated by falling snowflakes. Rather than share a straight photo, as they did this year, 2024's image was shared as an actual card. In it, the family of five can be seen grinning ear-to-ear in what feels like a more candid snap.
This year was a significant milestone for the royal couples, as Princess Catherine announced she was in remission after undergoing cancer treatment. In January, she announced that she was now Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, the hospital where she received treatment.
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she wrote in the caption. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."