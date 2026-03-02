Queen Camilla Wears Mysterious Brooch While Welcoming Anna Wintour to Clarence House

While the British royal family is undoubtedly fashionable—from the Princess of Wales' handbags to Duchess Sophie's coats—their involvement in Fashion Week is usually limited, if at all. But this year, King Charles attended British Nigerian designer Tolu Coker’s Fall-Winter 2026 show, sitting in the front row. Queen Camilla, for her part, welcomed Dame Anna Wintour, AKA The Devil (who) Wears Prada, to Clarence House for a chat about British fashion and the former's initiative, The Queen's Reading Room. The duo were both stylishly dressed—but my eyes couldn't help but be drawn to Her Majesty's mysterious brooch.
We'll never know
The royals are known for their excellent collection of brooches, often symbolic heirlooms passed down within the family. However, the brooch Queen Camilla donned for this occasion is a bit of a mystery.
The heart-shaped jewelry was pinned to the center of her chest, encrusted in diamonds with a coronet-topped royal cypher at the center. While the monogram is sadly indecipherable, per The Court Jeweller, the coronet's presence indicates that it is not a cypher of a monarch—but could be one for another royal title, like a princess or duke.
Per the outlet, this specific type of brooch is usually worn for mourning purposes, acting as a token of remembrance. While no immediate family members have passed, the day that the Queen and Wintour met also happened to be the day of the private funeral service of Princess Désirée of Sweden. The British and Swedish royal families are connected through Queen Victoria; King Carl XVI Gustaf and King Charles are third cousins.