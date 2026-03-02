Queen Camilla Wears Mysterious Brooch While Welcoming Anna Wintour to Clarence House

The royals are known for their excellent collection of brooches, often symbolic heirlooms passed down within the family. However, the brooch Queen Camilla donned for this occasion is a bit of a mystery.

The heart-shaped jewelry was pinned to the center of her chest, encrusted in diamonds with a coronet-topped royal cypher at the center. While the monogram is sadly indecipherable, per The Court Jeweller, the coronet's presence indicates that it is not a cypher of a monarch—but could be one for another royal title, like a princess or duke.