Queen Camilla has long been an advocate for survivors of domestic abuse. She kicked off the new year strong with an appearance on BBC Today, co-hosting a conversation with a father and daughter who lost their family to domestic violence. In December 2025, Buckingham Palace shared a clip from the Queen's 2024 documentary, Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, in which she again broached the subject. The cause was also the subject of her most recent outing, during which a striking photograph was shared, following the unveiling of a new painting.
Royal Family Shares Super Striking Photo of Queen Camilla Following the Reveal of a Brand New Painting
Quiet and expressive
In an Instagram Story shared on the royal family's account, the monarchs unveiled a painted portrait of the Queen Consort. Queen Camilla personally oversaw the presentation at Maggie's Cheltenham, which, the caption indicated, is a drop-in center that supports people impacted by cancer.
The artist behind the painting is the London-born Eileen Hogan. She is a professor at the University of the Arts London and Trustee of the Royal Drawing School, represented by Browse & Darby, London. While Hogan did not share the portrait herself, she posted a photograph featuring herself with the Queen and a caption explaining how the painting came to be.
"The portrait is based on studies I made of the then Duchess of Cornwall for a private commission by the then Prince of Wales, which I reworked last year for this portrait," she explained. "I worked in a different way with Her Majesty and observed her as she worked at her desk at Birkhall, reading children’s essays for the charity’s 500 Words competition. Her passion and commitment were palpable and she also talked to me throughout the sittings. I hope I have captured her directness and empathy and the person behind the institution."
In addition to the painting, the royals also shared a carousel of photos from the Queen's time at Gloucestershire Domestic Abuse Support Services. The organization is a UK-wide service for victims of domestic violence and their families. Per the caption: "Her Majesty met staff and volunteers who talked her through the various stages of a survivor’s journey [through] the services, from first contact to the different types of support available to those in need."