Royal Family Shares Super Striking Photo of Queen Camilla Following the Reveal of a Brand New Painting

In an Instagram Story shared on the royal family's account, the monarchs unveiled a painted portrait of the Queen Consort. Queen Camilla personally oversaw the presentation at Maggie's Cheltenham, which, the caption indicated, is a drop-in center that supports people impacted by cancer.

The artist behind the painting is the London-born Eileen Hogan. She is a professor at the University of the Arts London and Trustee of the Royal Drawing School, represented by Browse & Darby, London. While Hogan did not share the portrait herself, she posted a photograph featuring herself with the Queen and a caption explaining how the painting came to be.

"The portrait is based on studies I made of the then Duchess of Cornwall for a private commission by the then Prince of Wales, which I reworked last year for this portrait," she explained. "I worked in a different way with Her Majesty and observed her as she worked at her desk at Birkhall, reading children’s essays for the charity’s 500 Words competition. Her passion and commitment were palpable and she also talked to me throughout the sittings. I hope I have captured her directness and empathy and the person behind the institution."