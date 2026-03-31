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King Charles and Camilla Confirm Next Royal Visit and It Marks a Major Milestone

They're headed across the pond

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 31, 2026
2:24pm
King Charles and Queen Camilla
Arthur Edwards-The Sun/POOL supplied by Splash News

It’s not exactly news that the royal family is constantly on the move. Between state visits, charity work, and global appearances tied to causes they support, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s calendars are rarely quiet. But their next scheduled trip is shaping up to be especially significant.

On Tuesday, March 31, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King and Queen will make an official state visit to the United States in April.

“On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America,” Buckingham Palace announced in the caption of an Instagram post.

And this isn’t just another stop on the royal itinerary. The palace also highlighted the broader meaning behind the visit, noting, “Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.”

Exact dates and event details haven’t been shared just yet, but there’s already another milestone baked into the trip. According to the palace, the King will continue on to Bermuda after the US visit, where he will carry out his first royal visit as monarch to a British Overseas Territory.

“The King will continue to Bermuda to undertake His Majesty’s first Royal Visit as Monarch to a British Overseas Territory,” the post added.

The timing also follows a high-profile visit in the opposite direction not too long ago.

In September, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania traveled to the UK for a state visit hosted by King Charles. The trip included a formal welcome ceremony at Windsor Castle, along with a state banquet in the evening attended by senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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