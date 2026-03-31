King Charles and Camilla Confirm Next Royal Visit and It Marks a Major Milestone

It’s not exactly news that the royal family is constantly on the move. Between state visits, charity work, and global appearances tied to causes they support, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s calendars are rarely quiet. But their next scheduled trip is shaping up to be especially significant.

On Tuesday, March 31, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King and Queen will make an official state visit to the United States in April.

“On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America,” Buckingham Palace announced in the caption of an Instagram post.