Why King Charles Doesn't Need a Driver's License

There’s no denying that being a royal comes with its fair share of perks. And for King Charles III, one of those perks involves getting a driver's license—or in his case, not needing a driver’s license at all. Yes, really.
According to Grant Harrold, who worked with the royal family from 2004 to 2011, there’s a pretty straightforward reason behind it. Speaking on behalf of Select Car Leasing, he explained, "He doesn’t need one as driving licences and passports are issued in the name of the King’s Government - so he’s not required to have one."
That said, it’s not like Charles has never been behind the wheel. In fact, he does have a license, he just doesn’t technically need it now that he’s king.