Why King Charles Doesn't Need a Driver's License

"He actually has one anyway, as he was obviously driving for decades before he became King," Harrold elaborated. "In the same way that Prince William has one, as will Prince George when he’s old enough.”

Of course, knowing how to drive and actually wanting to are two different things. So where does Charles land? Somewhere in the middle, it seems.

"The King would often prefer to drive himself than using a chauffeur," Harrold revealed. "If he was going to an official engagement he would use a car, but apart from that he would just drive himself wherever he needed to go."

"It’s a bit of normality and freedom for them really. They don’t get much normality, they don’t get much freedom - so to be out driving, you are in control of it, it’s you’re in charge," he added. "Plus also, you have to remember that most of their homes are very isolated so you can’t really get anywhere without a car.”