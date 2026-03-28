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Why King Charles Doesn't Need a Driver's License

But he has one anyway

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 28, 2026
1:00pm
King Charles Drivers License
JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA

There’s no denying that being a royal comes with its fair share of perks. And for King Charles III, one of those perks involves getting a driver's license—or in his case, not needing a driver’s license at all. Yes, really.

According to Grant Harrold, who worked with the royal family from 2004 to 2011, there’s a pretty straightforward reason behind it. Speaking on behalf of Select Car Leasing, he explained, "He doesn’t need one as driving licences and passports are issued in the name of the King’s Government - so he’s not required to have one."

That said, it’s not like Charles has never been behind the wheel. In fact, he does have a license, he just doesn’t technically need it now that he’s king.

BLU A121142009
Phil Noble/WPA Pool

"He actually has one anyway, as he was obviously driving for decades before he became King," Harrold elaborated. "In the same way that Prince William has one, as will Prince George when he’s old enough.”

Of course, knowing how to drive and actually wanting to are two different things. So where does Charles land? Somewhere in the middle, it seems.

"The King would often prefer to drive himself than using a chauffeur," Harrold revealed. "If he was going to an official engagement he would use a car, but apart from that he would just drive himself wherever he needed to go."

"It’s a bit of normality and freedom for them really. They don’t get much normality, they don’t get much freedom - so to be out driving, you are in control of it, it’s you’re in charge," he added. "Plus also, you have to remember that most of their homes are very isolated so you can’t really get anywhere without a car.”

So, while he may not need a license technically, King Charles still has one—just like the rest of us.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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