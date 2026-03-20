Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Stunning Portrait—But My Eyes Went Straight to Her Brooch

Admittedly, I had been distracted by all the photos of the Princess of Wales' tiara. Not only was it her first tiara occasion of the year, but it's also an old favorite: Lover's Knot Tiara, AKA the Cambridge Lover's Knot. The design, created for Queen Mary by the House of Garrard in 1914, is inspired by the original Cambridge Lover's Knot that belonged to her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse. It is believed to be held in a private collection.

After some sleuthing, I discovered that Princess Kate's brooch wasn't quite a brooch, but rather something even more significant: Royal Family Order of King Charles III.