Kate Middleton's week is sufficiently packed. Just yesterday, the royal performed her duties as Colonel of the Irish Guards (and proved that repeating an outfit will never go out of fashion). Though she's been a regular presence since 2012, this is just her second time attending alone since being named Colonel after King Charles' ascension to the throne. While she put on a striking green ensemble to mark the holiday, the Princess of Wales opted for a more muted—but still sophisticated—color palette for today's royal engagement at Windsor Castle.
Kate Middleton Stuns in Monochrome Outfit—with a Sultry Twist
I wasn't expecting that
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Princess Catherine was photographed at Windsor Castle wearing a smart, monochromatic gray outfit that consisted of crocodile pumps, coordinating fascinator and black top-handle bag. The outfit was anchored by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker's Blazer Frock Coat ($1,899; similar here, $63). The coat features a longline tailored silhouette, cinched waist and structured shoulders with a 100 percent British wool outer. While it's all business in the front with a two-toned white lapel, the back is a party—and a slightly sultry departure from the Princess' habitual style. In addition to the customary back vent, Coker's design includes a corseted waist.
Today, Princess Catherine and Prince William join King Charles and Queen Camilla in welcoming the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to Windsor. According to Town and Country, the welcome began at Datchet Road with both countries' anthems, after which a carriage procession conveyed all to Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled in the Irish State Coach with Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Honourable Minister for Justice Lateef Fagbemi and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu. The state visit is Nigeria's first in nearly four decades, though President Tinubu, who was elected in 2023 at the country's 16th president, previously visited with King Charles at Buckingham Palace in 2024. The King himself has been to Nigeria four times, most recently in 2018.