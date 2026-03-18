Kate Middleton Stuns in Monochrome Outfit—with a Sultry Twist

Today, Princess Catherine and Prince William join King Charles and Queen Camilla in welcoming the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to Windsor. According to Town and Country, the welcome began at Datchet Road with both countries' anthems, after which a carriage procession conveyed all to Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled in the Irish State Coach with Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Honourable Minister for Justice Lateef Fagbemi and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu. The state visit is Nigeria's first in nearly four decades, though President Tinubu, who was elected in 2023 at the country's 16th president, previously visited with King Charles at Buckingham Palace in 2024. The King himself has been to Nigeria four times, most recently in 2018.