Palace Posts Stunning Banquet Video of Will and Kate Walking Together—But My Eyes Went Straight to Her Tiara

The state banquet was a significant fashion moment for Princess Catherine, as it's her first tiara outing of the year. For the ocassion, she opted for an old favorite: the Lover's Knot Tiara, AKA the Cambridge Lover's Knot. Like all the crown jewels, the tiara is a precious heirloom. This one in particular was made for Queen Mary by the House of Garrard in 1914, using pearls and diamonds from her family collection. Per Town & Country, Queen Mary was inspired by her grandmother Princess Augusta of Hesse’s own tiara, which is the original Cambridge Lover's Knot. Princess Augusta's is thought to be owned by a private collector.

The Princess of Wales donned a high-necked gown by Andrew Gn (similar here, $160) in a shade of green that evoked the Nigerian flag, whose design is three stripes in a pattern of green and white. Her blue sash contained her royal orders, including Royal Family Order of King Charles III. She finished the look with a coordinating sparkly silver clutch (similar here, $170).