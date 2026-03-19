The British Royal Family is currently hosting the President and First Lady of Nigeria on a two-day state visit in Windsor. Proceedings began at Datchet Road, where King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and their entourage to Windsor Castle. There, the King and the President inspected the troops, while the Queen and First Lady explored the royal collection. The Nigerian politicians' first day was capped by a sumptuous state banquet, where Kate Middleton kept in the color theme of the week with a Russian-emerald green gown and sash. But my eyes zeroed in on her tiara.
Palace Posts Stunning Banquet Video of Will and Kate Walking Together—But My Eyes Went Straight to Her Tiara
It's stunning.
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The state banquet was a significant fashion moment for Princess Catherine, as it's her first tiara outing of the year. For the ocassion, she opted for an old favorite: the Lover's Knot Tiara, AKA the Cambridge Lover's Knot. Like all the crown jewels, the tiara is a precious heirloom. This one in particular was made for Queen Mary by the House of Garrard in 1914, using pearls and diamonds from her family collection. Per Town & Country, Queen Mary was inspired by her grandmother Princess Augusta of Hesse’s own tiara, which is the original Cambridge Lover's Knot. Princess Augusta's is thought to be owned by a private collector.
The Princess of Wales donned a high-necked gown by Andrew Gn (similar here, $160) in a shade of green that evoked the Nigerian flag, whose design is three stripes in a pattern of green and white. Her blue sash contained her royal orders, including Royal Family Order of King Charles III. She finished the look with a coordinating sparkly silver clutch (similar here, $170).
Kate's state banquet attire wasn't her only fashion win of the day. When welcoming the President and First Lady Tinubu in the morning, she wore a frock coat dress by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker that had a surprising twist.