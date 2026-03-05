Ever since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the British royal family has been in flux as King Charles has made his attempt to "streamline" operations. The Firm lost two senior members when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down, and present members have struggled to navigate health challenges. Notably, the King and Princess Catherine have both undergone cancer treatments in the last few years. As debates continue to rage around the relevance of the monarchy in modern times, the question remains: What will the future hold? Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has declared these two family members "the future of the monarchy"—and I totally wasn't expecting this.
Expert Says These 2 Royals Are ‘the Future of the Monarchy’—and I Am Shook
Are you surprised?
Per Stanton, Prince William and his aunt, Princess Anne, show signs of being the "stronghold" of their family. The former because of his "genuine and authentic" approach to royal duties and easy confidence; the latter because of her no-nonsense attitude reminiscent of her mother.
There's also the fact that nephew and aunt seem to have a great dynamic. Stanton notes that "You can see he has no issues with her at all and they seem to get along very well. What you see is what you get," also noting that the Princess provides "great solace to William."
While these two lead the charge, I wasn't surprised that Stanton also named the Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as major players. All three are noted for their consistency, commitment, reliability and popularity with the public. Sounds like the monarchy rests in good hands.