Expert Says These 2 Royals Are ‘the Future of the Monarchy’—and I Am Shook

Per Stanton, Prince William and his aunt, Princess Anne, show signs of being the "stronghold" of their family. The former because of his "genuine and authentic" approach to royal duties and easy confidence; the latter because of her no-nonsense attitude reminiscent of her mother.

There's also the fact that nephew and aunt seem to have a great dynamic. Stanton notes that "You can see he has no issues with her at all and they seem to get along very well. What you see is what you get," also noting that the Princess provides "great solace to William."

While these two lead the charge, I wasn't surprised that Stanton also named the Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as major players. All three are noted for their consistency, commitment, reliability and popularity with the public. Sounds like the monarchy rests in good hands.