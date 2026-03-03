Buckingham Palace Releases Striking New Princess Anne Photo—But My Eyes Went Right to Her Brooch

In an Instagram post shared by the Royal Family, Princess Anne was photographed in Scotland.

"Earlier this week in Glasgow, The Princess Royal attended the American Geophysical Union Ocean Sciences Meeting," the caption read. "At the meeting, The Princess met scientists, students and industry representatives from around the world and heard about some of the research going into protecting our oceans."

The 75-year-old wore a smart red coat, coordinating scarf and carried a practical black handbag. Pinned over the left side of her coat was a beautiful brooch depicting two interlocking pieces of rope.