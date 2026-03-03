While many royals—including the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Edinburgh—are all known for their impeccable style, Princess Anne flies under the radar. She's got a no-nonsense attitude that is reflected in her wardrobe. However, don't discount the late Queen's only daughter. The Princess Royal has been dubbed the "hardest working royal" and is a staunch supporter of her older brother, King Charles. And while her fashion isn't necessarily flashy, Princess Anne certainly knows the power of a good accessory. The latest example? A stunning, meaningful brooch worn on her most recent outing.
Buckingham Palace Releases Striking New Princess Anne Photo—But My Eyes Went Right to Her Brooch
A poignant message in trying times
In an Instagram post shared by the Royal Family, Princess Anne was photographed in Scotland.
"Earlier this week in Glasgow, The Princess Royal attended the American Geophysical Union Ocean Sciences Meeting," the caption read. "At the meeting, The Princess met scientists, students and industry representatives from around the world and heard about some of the research going into protecting our oceans."
The 75-year-old wore a smart red coat, coordinating scarf and carried a practical black handbag. Pinned over the left side of her coat was a beautiful brooch depicting two interlocking pieces of rope.
Per Good Housekeeping, the design is an example of the Scout reef knot. The gold is embedded with rubies and pearls, and the piece is said to resemble strength and unity, which, given the turbulent events in the House of Windsor, are much-needed.
Princess Anne isn't the only one to have whipped out a significant piece of jewelry recently. Her sister-in-law, the Queen Consort, was photographed wearing a mysterious accessory of her own while welcoming Dame Anna Wintour to Clarence House during London Fashion Week.