Kate Middleton Pens Personal Note (& Dons Stunning Tartan Re-Wear) for Cause Close to Her Heart

Alongside her video message—posted to the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales—Catherine typed: “Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope — C.” (The addition of Catherine’s first initial is the official sign that this message was written herself.)

But that’s not all: During her visit to the garden, which has raised more than $1.6 million for the Royal Marsden NHS since it first opened, the Princess of Wales also left a handwritten note on-site that reads: “In memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer. C.” (A shot of the message is visible at the end of the video she shared.)