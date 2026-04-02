Though they have been married for over a decade (April 29 marks 15 years), the Prince and Princess of Wales are famously reserved in their public displays of affection. Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duo rarely even hold hands when out together on royal engagements. So imagine my surprise when Kensington Palace shared a carousel of throwback photos on Instagram—including one with the Prince and Princess' arms around each other.
Kensington Palace Posts Gorgeous Pic of Prince William and Kate Middleton with Their Arms Around One Another
Awwwww
"The Spring Rewind! Thank you to everyone who made the start of 2026 so special," the caption read. The images highlighted the royal couple's engagements over the past season, from the BAFTAs to trying their hands at curling and a visit to Borough Market, plus their myriad solo engagements.
However, scrolling to slide four, and you'll see their backs to the camera as they pose for selfies with well-wishers, arms wrapped around each other. They even coordinated in dark blue outfits.
One of the couple's most memorable and affectionate moments was shared last year on Valentine's Day. At the time, Princess Catherine was newly in remission after undergoing cancer treatment. The video had been shot the previous summer, after she had completed chemotherapy. In the sweet little tribute, Prince William and Kate sit on a grassy knoll. He holds her hand and kisses her cheek; she giggles. A moment of levity in what was a trying time.
Hopefully, we'll get even more unspoken " I love yous" in the near future.