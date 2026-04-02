Kensington Palace Posts Gorgeous Pic of Prince William and Kate Middleton with Their Arms Around One Another

"The Spring Rewind! Thank you to everyone who made the start of 2026 so special," the caption read. The images highlighted the royal couple's engagements over the past season, from the BAFTAs to trying their hands at curling and a visit to Borough Market, plus their myriad solo engagements.

However, scrolling to slide four, and you'll see their backs to the camera as they pose for selfies with well-wishers, arms wrapped around each other. They even coordinated in dark blue outfits.