Camera Captures Emotional Prince Harry Telling Families 'None of You Should Be Here'

Prince Harry swallowed back tears in an emotional and impassioned speech that was caught on camera and shared on social media this week.

In footage posted by BBC Breakfast, Prince Harry speaks to families who lost their children as a result of social media. His voice breaks after he tells them, "None of you should be here."

He continues, "Sorry, thank you for doing everything you've done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice and accountability. Those are the three things that will come from this."