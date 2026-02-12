About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Camera Captures Emotional Prince Harry Telling Families 'None of You Should Be Here'

A powerful message from the prince

By Philip Mutz
Published Feb 12, 2026
4:34pm
prince harry emotional
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Prince Harry swallowed back tears in an emotional and impassioned speech that was caught on camera and shared on social media this week.

In footage posted by BBC Breakfast, Prince Harry speaks to families who lost their children as a result of social media. His voice breaks after he tells them, "None of you should be here."

He continues, "Sorry, thank you for doing everything you've done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice and accountability. Those are the three things that will come from this."

Per Hello!, the prince's speech took place at a dinner in Los Angeles where the families had gathered.

Protecting kids from cyberbullying and the harms of social media is a cause near and dear to the hearts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, just this month, they posted an important message on the topic on their personal website, Sussex.com.

They wrote, "Through their philanthropic efforts in the online harms space spanning six years of dedicated learning, listening, and advocacy, Prince Harry and Meghan, today, recognize the pivotal moment taking place this week as it pertains to families seeking truth, justice and safeguards for children and communities around the world."

"Families devastated by online harm have waited too long for this moment... This week, social media companies are starting to face accountability across the world."

The accountability the duke and duchess are referencing? "In Los Angeles, Meta and Google face the first jury trial examining whether social media companies deliberately designed their platforms to addict children."

prince harry meghan markle
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

They concluded their message, "We invite you to support these brave families and parents who have paid the ultimate cost in losing a child, yet who still stand strong and ready to fight for the rights of other families, championing their efforts as they advocate for the protection of all children online."

While there are certainly plenty of causes that the royal family supports, it's incredible to see Prince Harry's devotion to protecting kids from the potential harms of social media.

