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Kate Middleton Says She’s Cut Back on This One Thing 'Since My Diagnosis'

Honestly, can you blame her?

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By Clara Stein
Published Mar 24, 2026
1:00pm
Princess Catherine
Kin Cheung/WPA Pool

We’ve seen Prince William and Kate Middleton toast with a pint of Guinness from time to time. But it turns out Princess Catherine has made a pretty major change. She recently shared that alcohol is one of the things she’s cut back on since her cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, while visiting London’s Bermondsey Beer Mile, the Princess of Wales was offered a pint and that’s when she opened up about it.

"Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol," the Princess of Wales said, according to several U.K. outlets. "It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now."

The Princess of Wales first revealed she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024. Since then, she’s kept many of the details private even after announcing she was in remission in January 2025.

Still, Princess Catherine's been gradually stepping back into public life and enjoying a sip here and there. On March 17, the 44-year-old attended the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in her role as honorary Colonel of the regiment.

And while she may be drinking less these days, she still joined in on the spirit of the occasion. In footage shared to X, Catherine smiled as the Irish Guards cheered, “Hip, hip, hooray” in her honor, before she raised a glass and taking a small sip of Guinness alongside the group.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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