Kate Middleton Says She’s Cut Back on This One Thing 'Since My Diagnosis'

We’ve seen Prince William and Kate Middleton toast with a pint of Guinness from time to time. But it turns out Princess Catherine has made a pretty major change. She recently shared that alcohol is one of the things she’s cut back on since her cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, while visiting London’s Bermondsey Beer Mile, the Princess of Wales was offered a pint and that’s when she opened up about it.

"Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol," the Princess of Wales said, according to several U.K. outlets. "It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now."