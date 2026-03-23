Ever since she stepped back from royal life in 2020, Meghan Markle has been selective in her red carpet and media appearances. The Duchess of Sussex has channeled her newfound free time into numerous ventures, from the Archewell Foundation and two Netflix series to a Spotify podcast and lifestyle brand, As Ever. Meghan also makes select red carpet appearances for causes she cares about, like the 15 Percent Pledge and, most recently, the Alliance for Children’s Rights’ 34th Annual Champions for Children event. While she brought her usual minimalist fashion sensibility to the carpet, I couldn't help but notice her understated nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle Nods to Princess Diana with a Chic (Yet Understated) Accessory
An old favorite
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
The Duchess donned Ralph Lauren's navy Shelly silk evening dress ($3,890, similar here, $140) and paired the maxi dress with classic black Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals ($495, similar here, $72). She accessorized with gold Chanel button earrings, a Cartier Love bracelet in yellow gold and the jewelry house's iconic Tank Française watch, which currently retails for a cool $26,000.
The watch was a sentimental nod to Princess Diana, the timepiece's previous owner. Per British Vogue, the watch was a staple accessory for the late Princess of Wales following her 1996 divorce from Prince Charles. In the '80s, Princess Diana favored Cartier's Tank Louis watch, said to be a gift from her father, the 8th Earl Spencer. Prince Charles gifted Diana a Patek Philippe during their marriage. Following their separation, she leaned on the Tank Française for formal events.
According to formal royal butler Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's iconic timepiece was originally inherited by Prince William, while Prince Harry had chosen their mother's famous sapphire engagement ring. When the now Prince of Wales went to propose to Kate Middleton, the brothers swapped the pieces they had taken from their mother's collection.
The watch is a go-to for the Duchess of Sussex—it most recently appeared in a BTS Instagram video for As Ever's newest launch, where Meghan arranged vases of voluptuous white roses in the garden of her Montecito home.
She stepped out for the Alliance for Children’s Rights’ 34th Annual Champions for Children event in support of her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen. Zajfen is the found of Alliance of Moms, an organization supporting pregnant and parenting teens in the foster care system. She was honored, alongside Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, for her advocacy. The Duchess presented her with the honors.