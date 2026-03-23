Meghan Markle Nods to Princess Diana with a Chic (Yet Understated) Accessory

According to formal royal butler Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's iconic timepiece was originally inherited by Prince William, while Prince Harry had chosen their mother's famous sapphire engagement ring. When the now Prince of Wales went to propose to Kate Middleton, the brothers swapped the pieces they had taken from their mother's collection.

The watch is a go-to for the Duchess of Sussex—it most recently appeared in a BTS Instagram video for As Ever's newest launch, where Meghan arranged vases of voluptuous white roses in the garden of her Montecito home.

She stepped out for the Alliance for Children’s Rights’ 34th Annual Champions for Children event in support of her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen. Zajfen is the found of Alliance of Moms, an organization supporting pregnant and parenting teens in the foster care system. She was honored, alongside Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, for her advocacy. The Duchess presented her with the honors.