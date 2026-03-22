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Prince William Just Posted a Rare Princess Diana Photo

The personally signed message is everything

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 22, 2026
1:00pm
Prince William Mothers Day
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News

Last Sunday was a big day for a lot of reasons. Yes, the 2026 Oscars were taking over Hollywood but across the pond in the United Kingdom, it was also Mother’s Day. Naturally, many people took to social media to share heartfelt tributes to the moms in their lives, including Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, marked the occasion with a touching post featuring a photo of himself with his late mother, Princess Diana. The throwback image, shared to social media, shows Diana sitting in a field of wildflowers with a two-year-old William in 1984. The sweet moment was captured at the family’s main residence, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

"Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day," William wrote in the caption. He also signed the message personally with his signature “W.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 following a car crash in Paris. William was just 15 years old at the time. Had she lived, Diana would have celebrated her 65th birthday on July 1.

The post quickly resonated with royal fans, who filled the comments with emotional responses to the rare photo.

"She was a wonderful woman," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "She is proud of you, William." A third shared, "This is beautiful. Thank you for sharing a piece of her with us," while another commenter added, "Suddenly my tears drop….. thank you @princeandprincessofwales for posting this."

Prince William wasn’t the only royal marking the holiday. The official royal family Instagram account also shared a Mother’s Day tribute honoring both King Charles and Queen Camilla’s late mothers.

The post included several throwback images, including a photo of Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at age 96, sitting on a bench with a young Prince Charles while Princess Anne stood nearby with her mother’s arms wrapped around her legs. Another photo showed Camilla smiling beside her mother, Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994 at age 72.

“Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday,” the caption read.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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