Prince William Just Posted a Rare Princess Diana Photo

Last Sunday was a big day for a lot of reasons. Yes, the 2026 Oscars were taking over Hollywood but across the pond in the United Kingdom, it was also Mother’s Day. Naturally, many people took to social media to share heartfelt tributes to the moms in their lives, including Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, marked the occasion with a touching post featuring a photo of himself with his late mother, Princess Diana. The throwback image, shared to social media, shows Diana sitting in a field of wildflowers with a two-year-old William in 1984. The sweet moment was captured at the family’s main residence, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

"Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day," William wrote in the caption. He also signed the message personally with his signature “W.”