The Oscars Red Carpet Trend That Surprised Us All

Every awards season, we eagerly anticipate which fashion statements will captivate the red carpet watchers. And at the 2026 Oscars, the sartorial spotlight shone brightly on an accessory that's typically seen as more of a grandma staple: the brooch.

While brooches may have once been an afterthought in men's fashion, Hollywood's biggest stars proved that the classic pin is having a major moment. From dashing leading men to rising talent, the brooch brigade dominated the Oscars red carpet, solidifying its status as the must-have menswear detail of the night.

Take Hudson Williams, star of the hit series Heated Rivalry. The actor stunned in an all-black Balenciaga suit, elevated by a chic two-toned brooch from Bvlgari.