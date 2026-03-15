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The Oscars Red Carpet Trend That Surprised Us All

Hint: It wasn't the dresses

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 15, 2026
11:01pm
HudsonWilliams
JILL CONNELLY/EPA / Shutterstock

Every awards season, we eagerly anticipate which fashion statements will captivate the red carpet watchers. And at the 2026 Oscars, the sartorial spotlight shone brightly on an accessory that's typically seen as more of a grandma staple: the brooch.

While brooches may have once been an afterthought in men's fashion, Hollywood's biggest stars proved that the classic pin is having a major moment. From dashing leading men to rising talent, the brooch brigade dominated the Oscars red carpet, solidifying its status as the must-have menswear detail of the night.

Take Hudson Williams, star of the hit series Heated Rivalry. The actor stunned in an all-black Balenciaga suit, elevated by a chic two-toned brooch from Bvlgari.

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JILL CONNELLY/EPA / Shutterstock

Country crooner Shaboozey put a modern spin on the penguin look, pairing his cropped jacket and wide-leg pants with a sleek silver brooch.

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David Fisher / Shutterstock

German-Spanish heartthrob Arón Piper looked effortlessly elegant in a black and white ensemble, punctuated by a brooch in the shape of a delicate flower.

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JILL CONNELLY/EPA

Kieran Culkin showed up to the awards show in a black and brown fit, topped off with a gold two-piece brooch. And honestly, it’s kind of becoming his thing. He rocked a brooch at last year’s ceremony too.

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JILL CONNELLY/EPA / Shutterstock

Kumail Nanjiani spiced up his all-black look with a sparkling Saidian Vintage Jewels brooch.

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David Fisher

Brazilian screenwriter Gabriel Domingues, who's nominated for an Academy Award in the category Best Casting for the film The Secret Agent, complemented his pinstripe suit with a rich caramel, black, and gold pin.

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JILL CONNELLY/EPA

Even rising stars got in on the action. Bugonia breakout Aidan Delbis added a glistening brooch in the shape of a flying insect to his classic black tux.

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Christopher Victorio / Shutterstock

Meanwhile Regretting You star Mason Thames topped off his bow-tie ensemble with a chandelier-like brooch that draped elegantly from his lapel.

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Christopher Victorio

Adrien Brody also took home the unofficial award for boldest brooch. The massive silver sparkler nearly took over his entire shoulder.

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Christopher Victorio / Shutterstock

So, while the Oscars red carpet was undoubtedly flooded with show-stopping gowns and tailored tuxedos, it was the humble brooch that emerged as the unexpected MVP of the night.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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