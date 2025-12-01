The Steamy, Sexy, NSFW Show That I'm Seeing Everywhere on Social Media

If it wasn’t already obvious, audiences can’t get enough of a good rom-com. Just look at hits like Nobody Wants This, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Bridgerton and more. Now, there’s a new show joining the lineup and it’s already got viewers hooked. Say hello to HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry.

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian sports-romance series that hit HBO Max on November 28. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, it follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey. They’re fierce competitors on the ice, but off it? There’s an undeniable spark. What starts as a secret fling during their rookie year quickly grows into a years-long journey full of love, denial and self-discovery.

Over the next eight years, as they chase hockey glory, Shane and Ilya have to figure out if there’s room in their high-stakes, cutthroat world for something as fragile, and as intense, as real love.