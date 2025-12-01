About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
The Steamy, Sexy, NSFW Show That I'm Seeing Everywhere on Social Media

By Danielle Long
Published Dec 1, 2025
HeatedRivalry
HBO Max

If it wasn’t already obvious, audiences can’t get enough of a good rom-com. Just look at hits like Nobody Wants This, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Bridgerton and more. Now, there’s a new show joining the lineup and it’s already got viewers hooked. Say hello to HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry.

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian sports-romance series that hit HBO Max on November 28. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, it follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey. They’re fierce competitors on the ice, but off it? There’s an undeniable spark. What starts as a secret fling during their rookie year quickly grows into a years-long journey full of love, denial and self-discovery.

Over the next eight years, as they chase hockey glory, Shane and Ilya have to figure out if there’s room in their high-stakes, cutthroat world for something as fragile, and as intense, as real love.

Heated Rivalry 1
HBO Max

Although it's only been days since debuting on HBO Max, early reactions are in and fans are obsessed. With just two episodes released, Heated Rivalry boasts an 83 percent critic rating and 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. And the reviews are glowing.

"One of the best shows I have seen in years. The cinematography is amazing. Makes you feel like you are right in there with them," one fan wrote.

Another added, "This show is an amazing love letter to RR fans, and the actors did a fantastic job. Watch the show and read the books—you won’t regret it."

A third chimed in, "I went in a little hesitant, and came out absolutely floored by the beauty of this."

And one simply declared it, "An absolute masterpiece!"

The best part about the show? It’s not too late to join the conversation. The first two episodes are streaming now, with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

Catch Heated Rivalry on HBO Max.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
