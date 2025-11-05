'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 Is Happening—Wait Until You See How They Announced It

It’s barely been two weeks since Netflix’s Nobody Wants This season two dropped and the streamer has already sealed its fate for season three. The verdict? Yep, another round of episodes is officially on the way. The exciting news landed on Tuesday, November 4 with a video that had fans losing their minds.

Netflix posted an Instagram video showing Kristen Bell surprising her costars Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Jackie Thon and Timothy Simons with the news that the rom-com had been renewed for season three. After the group celebrated, Bell called Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster to share the update and was met with a comical realization.

"Yeah no, I knew that. I think I told you that," Erin told Kristen during their call. "You're not, like, calling the cast and telling them, are you? Because I feel like I should maybe be doing that."