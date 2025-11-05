About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 Is Happening—Wait Until You See How They Announced It

Fans, rejoice!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2025
5:40pm
NobodyWantsThisSeason3
ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

It’s barely been two weeks since Netflix’s Nobody Wants This season two dropped and the streamer has already sealed its fate for season three. The verdict? Yep, another round of episodes is officially on the way. The exciting news landed on Tuesday, November 4 with a video that had fans losing their minds.

Netflix posted an Instagram video showing Kristen Bell surprising her costars Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Jackie Thon and Timothy Simons with the news that the rom-com had been renewed for season three. After the group celebrated, Bell called Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster to share the update and was met with a comical realization.

"Yeah no, I knew that. I think I told you that," Erin told Kristen during their call. "You're not, like, calling the cast and telling them, are you? Because I feel like I should maybe be doing that."

Clearly, this is the news fans wanted to hear because they went nuts in the comments.

"AAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH. Be cool be cool be cool," one person wrote. Another called it the "BEST news of the day," while a third cimed, "YES! We ALL want this!!!!"

Nobody Wants This premiered in September 2024 and was renewed for season two just a month later. The second season arrived October 23 and Netflix confirmed that season three is expected in 2026. While they didn’t give a specific date, if the show sticks to the pattern of the first two seasons, fall seems likely.

Season two has dominated Netflix holding the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV list for two weeks straight with 18 million views in its first 11 days, the streamer reported. It hit the Top 10 in 82 countries and even brought season one back onto the list at number seven.

Seasons one and two of Nobody Wants This are streaming now on Netflix. (And check out PureWow’s reviews of season one and season two, too.)

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

In 'Nobody Wants This,' Kristen Bell Wears the Biggest Gifting Trend of the Season (Twice!)

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe