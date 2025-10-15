About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kristen Bell Drops a 3-Word Tease for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 & Now I'm Counting Down the Days

Season 2 hits Netflix Oct 23

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 15, 2025
7:29pm
KristinBell
ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Let the countdown officially begin: Nobody Wants This season two is almost here. It’s been a little over a year since the Netflix rom-com first hit our screens and now Kristen Bell is giving fans a glimpse at what to expect from the next chapter—and it sounds like it’s going to be good.

While promoting her new partnership with the Citi Strata Elite card, Bell chatted with PureWow and was asked to sum up season two in just three words. Her answer?

“Funny, heartfelt, provocative,” the actress revealed.

NWT 205 UNIT 00094RC
ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

So yeah, sounds like we’re in for another wild, emotional, hilarious ride. Season two brings back the full cast and introduces a new face you might recognize: Leighton Meester. If your nostalgia radar is going off, it’s probably because she and Bell both starred in the original Gossip Girl—Meester as Blair Waldorf and Bell as the iconic narrator.

So what was it like for the two to reunite all these years later?

“I was very excited Leighton said yes,” Bell shared. “When that part was created in the writer's room, it was very obvious that we were all like, ‘Would Leighton do this?’”

“She is a comedy sniper, and most people don’t know that,” Bell added. “She is so funny. It was lovely to have her on set.”

Speaking of lovely, Bell is also hyped about her partnership highlighting the Citi Strata Elite card’s travel, dining and lifestyle benefits, calling the rewards points “a major life hack.” 

Kristen Bell CSE28
Citi Strata Elite

Bell shares two daughters with husband Dax Shepard, all of whom she mentioned in reference to her partnership.

“My husband and I made a commitment that when we travel, we do it together, which means the whole group comes along," Bell added. "The upside? My kids are helping me rack up as many points as possible, which makes Mom very happy.”

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
