Kristen Bell Drops a 3-Word Tease for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 & Now I'm Counting Down the Days

Let the countdown officially begin: Nobody Wants This season two is almost here. It’s been a little over a year since the Netflix rom-com first hit our screens and now Kristen Bell is giving fans a glimpse at what to expect from the next chapter—and it sounds like it’s going to be good.
Bell chatted with PureWow and was asked to sum up season two in just three words. Her answer?
“Funny, heartfelt, provocative,” the actress revealed.