entertainment

A New Action Comedy Just Hit #1 & It's Great for Family Movie Night (Even if Critics Hated It)

And clocks in at just 90 minutes

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 25, 2025
6:50pm
Playdate PrimeVideo
David Bukach/Prime

As the holidays approach and families start planning their cozy nights in front of the TV, one question inevitably pops up: What should we watch? With so many options, from timeless holiday classics to the latest blockbusters, finding something family-friendly can feel like a challenge. Luckily, Prime Video may have just solved that with its new number-one film, Playdate.

Released on the streamer November 12, Playdate has already shot to the top of Prime Video’s Top 10 movies list. The film follows Brian (Kevin James), a recently fired forensic accountant trying to adjust to life as a stay-at-home stepdad to his son, Lucas (Benjamin Pajak). A simple trip to the park introduces them to Jeff (Alan Ritchson), the charming, ultra-fit stay-at-home dad and his son, CJ (Banks Pierce).

PLYD 2025 00251304 Still490RC 3000
Courtesy of Prime

When Jeff invites them on a playdate, what should’ve been a chill afternoon quickly spirals into chaos. Jeff drops the bomb: he and his “son” are on the run from the military and the authorities. Suddenly, Brian and Lucas are caught up in a mercenary-filled, action-packed adventure, turning a typical dad outing into full-blown madness.

With a mix of action, comedy and family dynamics, Playdate seems to have a little something for everyone. And viewers are definitely taking notice, even if critics aren’t impressed: it currently holds a 21 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reddit users, however, are loving it.

“I wanted to watch a comedy with my 11-year-old that didn’t involve cartoons, made us both giggle, and didn’t make me want to stab myself in the eyes. This movie accomplished that,” one wrote.

Another added, “I agree, it’s not a classic or masterpiece, but it was an enjoyable 90 minutes and my 11-year-old son laughed his ass off pretty much throughout.” A third chimed in, “The movie doesn’t take itself seriously so you shouldn’t either.”

Other viewers on RT echoed the sentiment.

“Go into it expecting a silly and wacky comedy. Brings you back to childhood silly ridiculous stuff. But we liked it! Enjoyable movie night overall.” Another said, “We LOVED this movie! So funny and clever! Great acting and such a fun movie for us to watch with our teens. Highly recommend!”

So if you’re hunting for an easy, fun watch the whole family can enjoy without taking it too seriously, Playdate might be your new go-to holiday pick. It’s streaming now on Prime Video.

