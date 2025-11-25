A New Action Comedy Just Hit #1 & It's Great for Family Movie Night (Even if Critics Hated It)

As the holidays approach and families start planning their cozy nights in front of the TV, one question inevitably pops up: What should we watch? With so many options, from timeless holiday classics to the latest blockbusters, finding something family-friendly can feel like a challenge. Luckily, Prime Video may have just solved that with its new number-one film, Playdate.
Released on the streamer November 12, Playdate has already shot to the top of Prime Video’s Top 10 movies list. The film follows Brian (Kevin James), a recently fired forensic accountant trying to adjust to life as a stay-at-home stepdad to his son, Lucas (Benjamin Pajak). A simple trip to the park introduces them to Jeff (Alan Ritchson), the charming, ultra-fit stay-at-home dad and his son, CJ (Banks Pierce).