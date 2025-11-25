A New Action Comedy Just Hit #1 & It's Great for Family Movie Night (Even if Critics Hated It)

When Jeff invites them on a playdate, what should’ve been a chill afternoon quickly spirals into chaos. Jeff drops the bomb: he and his “son” are on the run from the military and the authorities. Suddenly, Brian and Lucas are caught up in a mercenary-filled, action-packed adventure, turning a typical dad outing into full-blown madness.

With a mix of action, comedy and family dynamics, Playdate seems to have a little something for everyone. And viewers are definitely taking notice, even if critics aren’t impressed: it currently holds a 21 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reddit users, however, are loving it.

“I wanted to watch a comedy with my 11-year-old that didn’t involve cartoons, made us both giggle, and didn’t make me want to stab myself in the eyes. This movie accomplished that,” one wrote.

Another added, “I agree, it’s not a classic or masterpiece, but it was an enjoyable 90 minutes and my 11-year-old son laughed his ass off pretty much throughout.” A third chimed in, “The movie doesn’t take itself seriously so you shouldn’t either.”