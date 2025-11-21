About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
This New Psychological Thriller Just Hit No. 1—and It’s Already Causing a Stir

Caution: The twists & turns might make you dizzy

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 21, 2025
7:02pm
Spooky season might officially be over, but that hasn’t stopped the binge-worthy thriller content from rolling in, especially psychological thrillers. From Peacock’s new hit All Her Fault to previous chart-toppers like Sirens and The Girlfriend, viewers clearly can’t get enough. And now, a new psychological thriller has landed on the scene and it just snagged the number one spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 shows. Say hello to Malice.

Malice is a six-episode British series that follows Adam (Jack Whitehall), a charming young man who worms his way into the life of a wealthy family led by patriarch Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) with a score to settle.

The story kicks off during a luxurious family vacation in Greece, where the Tanners hire Adam to tutor their friends’ children. From there, his manipulative scheme unfolds as he sows discord, turning the family against one another and orchestrating events that could lead to their downfall—especially Jamie’s.

The series also stars Carice van Houten (Black Book), Christine Adams (Batman Begins) and Raza Jaffrey (Homeland), rounding out a strong cast.

All six episodes dropped on Prime Video on November 14 and honestly, I’m a little surprised it took a week for this show to appear on my radar. While it hasn’t exactly been overwhelmed with hype, it also isn’t drowning in “do not watch” reviews.

Critics were mixed. But viewers on Rotten Tomatoes are singing a different tune.

“Totally addictive, fantastic music and performance really absorbed me. Very gripping,” one commenter raved. Another said it’s a show that “gets better & better as it goes on.”

At just six episodes, it’s the perfect length to binge in one sitting and see whether you end up loving it or leaving it behind.

All episodes of Malice are streaming now on Prime Video.

