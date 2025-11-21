This New Psychological Thriller Just Hit No. 1—and It’s Already Causing a Stir

Spooky season might officially be over, but that hasn’t stopped the binge-worthy thriller content from rolling in, especially psychological thrillers. From Peacock’s new hit All Her Fault to previous chart-toppers like Sirens and The Girlfriend, viewers clearly can’t get enough. And now, a new psychological thriller has landed on the scene and it just snagged the number one spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 shows. Say hello to Malice.
Malice is a six-episode British series that follows Adam (Jack Whitehall), a charming young man who worms his way into the life of a wealthy family led by patriarch Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) with a score to settle.