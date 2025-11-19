About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
entertainment

Intense Liam Neeson Thriller Hits #1 on Netflix (and How Have I Never Heard of It?)

Tell me I'm not alone

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 19, 2025
9:09pm
LiamNeeson
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

There’s a new movie climbing the Netflix charts and, shocker, it’s another thriller. But this one isn’t your typical mind-bending psychological ride that leaves you spiraling for days. Nope. This time, Netflix viewers are flocking to an action thriller starring none other than Liam Neeson. It’s called The Marksman and it’s currently holding tight at number one on the platform’s Top 10 movies list.

A Liam Neeson flick hitting the top spot isn't at all surprising, in my opinion. In fact, it actually feels almost inevitable at this point. There’s something oddly comforting about watching him bring his signature intensity to the screen. After all, the man gave us the iconic Taken line I can quote by heart: “I will find you and I will kill you.” And in The Marksman, he’s very much back to his usual tough-guy energy. he only surprise is I don't remember ever hearing about this 2021 movie.

In the film, Neeson stars as Jim, a former Marine living a quiet, solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexico border—until everything changes after he steps in to protect a young boy fleeing a dangerous cartel.

MV5BNTQ2MzFkMTYtYzE0MC00YWQ0LWFiMTAtNDk3ZTg5N2Q2MjQzXkEyXkFqcGc@. V1
IMDb

The Marksman originally hit theaters on January 15, 2021 but officially landed on Netflix on November 14, where it immediately shot up the rankings. And judging by Rotten Tomatoes, critics and audiences are definitely not on the same page. Critics have the movie at a pretty rough 37 percent, while audiences have it all the way up at 83 percent.

“While some will argue that there's nothing new here, it's a classic story, well told and acted,” one critic wrote. Another said, “The Marksman is a road movie but one that takes the meandering back roads to get where it is going.”

But viewers are pushing back. “Watching Liam kick ass never gets old. Great story, and loved Katheryn Winnick in this. Ignore the critic ratings,” one person said. Another added, “It’s a good movie. Watch it with your kids, watch it with your grandfather, watch it with your dad. Not everything has to be some deep artistic expression.”

So if you’re in the mood for a PG-13 action movie that’ll spark a healthy hit-or-miss debate, The Marksman might be your next watch.

The Marksman is streaming now on Netflix.

