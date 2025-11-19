Intense Liam Neeson Thriller Hits #1 on Netflix (and How Have I Never Heard of It?)

There’s a new movie climbing the Netflix charts and, shocker, it’s another thriller. But this one isn’t your typical mind-bending psychological ride that leaves you spiraling for days. Nope. This time, Netflix viewers are flocking to an action thriller starring none other than Liam Neeson. It’s called The Marksman and it’s currently holding tight at number one on the platform’s Top 10 movies list.

A Liam Neeson flick hitting the top spot isn't at all surprising, in my opinion. In fact, it actually feels almost inevitable at this point. There’s something oddly comforting about watching him bring his signature intensity to the screen. After all, the man gave us the iconic Taken line I can quote by heart: “I will find you and I will kill you.” And in The Marksman, he’s very much back to his usual tough-guy energy. he only surprise is I don't remember ever hearing about this 2021 movie.

In the film, Neeson stars as Jim, a former Marine living a quiet, solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexico border—until everything changes after he steps in to protect a young boy fleeing a dangerous cartel.