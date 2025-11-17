Netflix’s #2 Show Is a Sleeper Hit That Viewers Are Now Fully Obsessed With

It's official: thrillers are having a major moment in the streaming world. They've been consistently the genre dominating the charts, whether you’re watching The Beast in Me on Netflix, The Girlfriend on Prime Video or The Hand That Rocks The Cradle on Hulu.
But listen up, because a new title has been rapidly climbing Netflix's Top 10 shows list and here's the twist: it's not a shiny, brand-new limited series. In fact, this show is nearly a decade old, yet viewers (both longtime fans and people discovering it for the first time) are completely obsessed, driving it all the way up to the number two spot on Netflix. The sleeper hit I'm talking about? Absentia.