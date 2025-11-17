Netflix’s #2 Show Is a Sleeper Hit That Viewers Are Now Fully Obsessed With

The high-stakes drama follows FBI special agent Emily Byrne, who vanishes without a trace while hunting a notorious Boston serial killer and is ultimately declared dead in absentia. Fast-forward six years: she's discovered barely alive in a remote cabin with zero memory of her missing years. She returns home only to find her husband has remarried and her young son is being raised by his new wife. The bad news keeps coming, though, as Emily quickly finds herself entangled as a suspect in a fresh wave of murders.

If that sounds appealing to you, you're not alone. Absentia also has audiences raving about the show online.

"I’m 25 minutes into Absentia and it might be the greatest show I’ve ever seen," one person shared on X. "The last time I had this feeling was watching the first episode of Manifest. Hopefully this feeling lasts longer than back then."

Another viewer dished out some simple advice, writing, "Absentia is on Netflix and trust me yall must watch it."

And a third gushed to their followers, "GUYYYSSS!! Absentia is on Netflix now. If you haven't seen the show, go watch it. It will blow your mind. Amazing storyline and phenomenal job by everyone specially stana. And to all who's rewatching, enjoy!"