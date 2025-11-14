Netflix's New #1 Series Is a Psychological Thriller That Is Already Generating Major Awards Buzz

When the temps drop so low that stepping outside feels like punishment, you know it’s prime time to stay in and binge something good. The tricky part? Deciding what to watch. Do you dive into that polarizing new series or the one everyone’s secretly hate-watching? Honestly, I’ve got a better suggestion: a show that’s already got people obsessed and hit the top of Netflix charts hours after its release. That series is The Beast in Me.

The Beast in Me is an eight-episode Netflix original that dropped on November 13 and immediately claimed the number one spot on the Top 10 Shows list. And it’s easy to see why. The cast is stacked, featuring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, plus Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales and more.