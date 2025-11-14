About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Netflix's New #1 Series Is a Psychological Thriller That Is Already Generating Major Awards Buzz

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 14, 2025
6:17pm
When the temps drop so low that stepping outside feels like punishment, you know it’s prime time to stay in and binge something good. The tricky part? Deciding what to watch. Do you dive into that polarizing new series or the one everyone’s secretly hate-watching? Honestly, I’ve got a better suggestion: a show that’s already got people obsessed and hit the top of Netflix charts hours after its release. That series is The Beast in Me.

The Beast in Me is an eight-episode Netflix original that dropped on November 13 and immediately claimed the number one spot on the Top 10 Shows list. And it’s easy to see why. The cast is stacked, featuring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, plus Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales and more.

It’s a psychological thriller that hooks you from the start. Aggie Wiggs (Danes), a once-famous author, has completely withdrawn from the world after losing her young son—she can’t write and barely even recognizes herself anymore. Then her new neighbor Nile Jarvis (Rhys) moves in: a powerful real estate mogul with a shady past, once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Aggie is both horrified and totally intrigued and before she knows it, she’s obsessively chasing the truth, while also facing her own demons, in a tense game of cat and mouse that could turn deadly.

Critics are loving it too. The series holds an impressive 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with one reviewer calling it “award-worthy.” But the overall consensus? Totally binge-worthy.

"In the broader landscape of crime thrillers, this original story is well-deserving of a furious binge with performances that will have you yelling ‘Emmy!’ at your television," one critic wrote.

Another added, "Whether it's the talented cast, the twisty story, or the eeriness that is both compelling and repulsive, it's an addictive watch and worthy of a binge for all lovers of mysteries and crime dramas." And a third shared, “The Beast in Me” fills itself out with enough plot to propel a satisfying binge."

The Beast in Me is streaming now on Netflix.

