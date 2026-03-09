Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decamped to California, their children have more or less stayed out of the limelight, unlike their Wales cousins. However, the Duke and Duchess have offered occasional glimpses into their family life, from strawberry harvesting to Mother's Day shenanigans. To mark International Women's Day (March 8), the former actress took to Instagram with a touching snapshot of her and Princess Lilibet.
Meghan Markle Shares Adorable Photo of Her Daughter, Taken by Prince Harry
Papa Sussex is pretty good with the camera
"For the woman she will one day be…Happy International Women’s Day," the Duchess wrote. In the photo, she and Princess Lilibet sit on a craggy rock overlooking the blue waters of what is presumably Southern California. Meghan pulls the 4-year-old close, the latter's face hidden in her mother's shoulder as they face the ocean. As for the photographer behind the sweet picture? None other than, as Meghan credited, "Papa Sussex." I'm a puddle.
Prior to this snap, the lifestyle maven most recently shared an equally cute photo of Prince Harry and their daughter on Valentine's Day. Princess Lilbet wears a pink tutu and holds a playful bunch of red balloons as her father looks on adoringly.
"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," her mom wrote.
Though the royal couple has kept a relatively low social profile as of late, they're still continuing with their humanitarian work. They were most recently guests of the World Health in Jordan highlighting the plight of children in the Gaza crisis. It was also recently announced that the pair would embark on their first tour of Australia in seven years, with a departure set for mid-April.