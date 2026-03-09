Meghan Markle Shares Adorable Photo of Her Daughter, Taken by Prince Harry

Prior to this snap, the lifestyle maven most recently shared an equally cute photo of Prince Harry and their daughter on Valentine's Day. Princess Lilbet wears a pink tutu and holds a playful bunch of red balloons as her father looks on adoringly.

"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," her mom wrote.

Though the royal couple has kept a relatively low social profile as of late, they're still continuing with their humanitarian work. They were most recently guests of the World Health in Jordan highlighting the plight of children in the Gaza crisis. It was also recently announced that the pair would embark on their first tour of Australia in seven years, with a departure set for mid-April.