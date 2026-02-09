After stepping out in a casual trench for the Sundance Film Festival to promote her documentary, Cookie Queens, Meghan Markle dialed up the glam for a special event honoring her friend, Tina Knowles. The entrepreneur (who is also Beyoncé's mom) was the star of the Fifteen Percent Pledge fundraiser at Paramount Studios. Markle kept in theme with a dress and opera coat befitting a '50s Hollywood starlet.
Meghan Markle Serves Old Hollywood Glam on the Green Carpet
In support of a good cause
To walk the seafoam-green carpet, the Duchess of Sussex donned a pale pink strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline trimmed in black. Trailing behind her was a dramatic black velvet opera coat, both custom looks by Harbison Studio. Her makeup and accessories were minimal, with diamond drop earrings, chunky ring and what appear to be Stuart Weitzman's ubiquitous Nudist heels ($495, similar here, $37).
The Fifteen Percent Pledge is a nonprofit organization that serves as a resource hub for Black-owned brands, and calls on retailers to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to said brands, to reflect that African-Americans account for 15 percent of the population. It has two tentpole programs, the Sephora Beauty Grant ($100,000) and the Runway to Revenue Accelerator Program sponsored by Victoria's Secret.
This year's gala honored the work and advocacy of Knowles, who formerly ran two fashion brands, House of Deréon and Miss Tina. She now works on Beyoncé's haircare haircare brand, Cécred.
"I appreciate this great honor of acknowledging me," she said, "But the real joy for me at this event comes from seeing all of us cheering each other on and supporting, networking, sharing resources and looking fabulous as we do so."