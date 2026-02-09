Meghan Markle Serves Old Hollywood Glam on the Green Carpet

The Fifteen Percent Pledge is a nonprofit organization that serves as a resource hub for Black-owned brands, and calls on retailers to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to said brands, to reflect that African-Americans account for 15 percent of the population. It has two tentpole programs, the Sephora Beauty Grant ($100,000) and the Runway to Revenue Accelerator Program sponsored by Victoria's Secret.

This year's gala honored the work and advocacy of Knowles, who formerly ran two fashion brands, House of Deréon and Miss Tina. She now works on Beyoncé's haircare haircare brand, Cécred.

"I appreciate this great honor of acknowledging me," she said, "But the real joy for me at this event comes from seeing all of us cheering each other on and supporting, networking, sharing resources and looking fabulous as we do so."