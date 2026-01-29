Meghan Markle Promotes New Documentary at Sundance Wearing a Stunning Blue Coat

The photo call was rather casual, with Prince Harry dressing for the chilly weather in a black puffer, jeans and what appears to be a quarter zip. Markle kept it business casual in the Heidi Merrick Fog Coat ($1,275) in Deep Sea. It's available in four other colors, including High Sky, Plaid, Caramel and Black.

The royal couple served as executive producers on the documentary through their company, Archewell Productions. It chronicles the enterprises of four Girl Scouts navigating the $800 million cookie industry. Turns out, the project is close the Duchess's heart. When Deadline broke the news in December that the doc was going to Sundance, she shared:

"As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary. When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible."

Love Meghan's coat but looking for a slightly more accessible price tag? Shop one of the similar looks below.