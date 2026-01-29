The Sundance Film Festival is coming to a close, having premiered a slate of interesting films and drawing a host of actors. Edward Norton came to promote critic-loved The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde. (A24 picked it up for $10 million.) Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega debuted Cathy Yan's The Gallerist, in which Portman's character attempts to sell a dead body at Art Basel. And on the documentary side, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came in support of Cookie Queens, directed by Alysa Nahmias. On the red carpet, Meghan Markle donned a sleek navy trench by Heidi Merrick—and you can still snag it yourself.
Meghan Markle Promotes New Documentary at Sundance Wearing a Stunning Blue Coat
I need it, stat
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
The photo call was rather casual, with Prince Harry dressing for the chilly weather in a black puffer, jeans and what appears to be a quarter zip. Markle kept it business casual in the Heidi Merrick Fog Coat ($1,275) in Deep Sea. It's available in four other colors, including High Sky, Plaid, Caramel and Black.
The royal couple served as executive producers on the documentary through their company, Archewell Productions. It chronicles the enterprises of four Girl Scouts navigating the $800 million cookie industry. Turns out, the project is close the Duchess's heart. When Deadline broke the news in December that the doc was going to Sundance, she shared:
"As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary. When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in. The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible."
Love Meghan's coat but looking for a slightly more accessible price tag? Shop one of the similar looks below.